Try 3 months for $3
Alissa Helmandollar

Alissa Helmandollar

 NAMPA POLICE

UPDATE: Nampa Police tweeted at 4:55 p.m. that Brooke Helmandollar has been found safe out of state and the Amber Alert is cancelled.

NAMPA — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an endangered 10-year-old girl from Nampa. 

The alert issued by Nampa Police Wednesday afternoon says the child, Alissa Helmandollar, was last seen at a Nampa hotel with her mother, Brooke A. Helmandollar, 41, earlier in the day.

Brooke A. Helmandollar

Brooke A. Helmandollar

 NAMPA POLICE

Police says Alissa may be in danger because of her mother's "threatening behavior."

The Helmandollars are believed to be traveling in a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with Idaho license plate 1A909DF. They may be traveling toward Portland, Ore., police said.

Alissa is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weights 80 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes, the alert says.

Brooke A Helmandollar is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 118 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, police said. 

Anyone who sees either person or the vehicle is asked to contact the local law enforcement agency or the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2206.

Amber Alert
NAMPA POLICE

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments