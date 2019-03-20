UPDATE: Nampa Police tweeted at 4:55 p.m. that Brooke Helmandollar has been found safe out of state and the Amber Alert is cancelled.
** UPDATE ** CANCEL AMBER ALERT **— Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) March 20, 2019
Missing child has been located safe out of state. No further information will be released at this time regarding the investigation. #Teamwork https://t.co/rNiMbrcjsY
NAMPA — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an endangered 10-year-old girl from Nampa.
The alert issued by Nampa Police Wednesday afternoon says the child, Alissa Helmandollar, was last seen at a Nampa hotel with her mother, Brooke A. Helmandollar, 41, earlier in the day.
Police says Alissa may be in danger because of her mother's "threatening behavior."
The Helmandollars are believed to be traveling in a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with Idaho license plate 1A909DF. They may be traveling toward Portland, Ore., police said.
Alissa is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weights 80 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes, the alert says.
Brooke A Helmandollar is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 118 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, police said.
Anyone who sees either person or the vehicle is asked to contact the local law enforcement agency or the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2206.
