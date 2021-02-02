Update: 2 dead in apparent murder/suicide in Ada County; detectives still investigating

BOISE — Idaho authorities are still investigating a shooting that left two dead in Ada County to the south of Boise and east of Kuna.

Tuesday afternoon, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said the shootings are believed to be a murder/suicide outside of a home in the 16000 block of south Vista Avenue, near the Pleasant Valley/Kuna-Mora roads intersection.

Deputies began investigating around 8 a.m. Tuesday after a passing school bus driver saw two people on the ground and called 911, according to the Ada County sheriff’s blog.

“Deputies arrived to find a man and woman lying on the ground with fatal gunshot wounds visible. No one else was at the home. Two guns were found at the scene, including one that appears to have been used in both fatal shootings,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said there was evidence that the man and woman had an argument outside the home prior to the shooting, just after 8 p.m. Monday.

It was not immediately clear what circumstances led to the shooting, and the two deceased people were not identified by law enforcement.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office will do autopsies Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death, officials said. The office will publicly identify the deceased.

