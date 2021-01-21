UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found, mother in custody

BOISE — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 1-year-old boy who police say was abducted by his mother.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said Marisol Garza, 39, abducted her son, Legend Garza-Cota, on Jan. 19.

The boy was found in Draper, Utah, late Thursday, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said. He is safe and the mother is in custody.

She has connections in Boise, Twin Falls and Jerome.

Police said the baby was in imminent danger when they issued the Amber Alert Thursday afternoon.

The Ada Count Sheriff's Office said U.S. Marshals and Draper Police assisted in the case.

