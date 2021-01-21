 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found, mother in custody
0 comments
breaking

UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found, mother in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
garza_1_21_2021_3_59_51_PM.jpg
Legend_1_21_2021_3_59_10_PM.png

BOISE — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 1-year-old boy who police say was abducted by his mother.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said Marisol Garza, 39, abducted her son, Legend Garza-Cota, on Jan. 19.

The boy was found in Draper, Utah, late Thursday, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said. He is safe and the mother is in custody.

She has connections in Boise, Twin Falls and Jerome.

Police said the baby was in imminent danger when they issued the Amber Alert Thursday afternoon.

The Ada Count Sheriff's Office said U.S. Marshals and Draper Police assisted in the case.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News