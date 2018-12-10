Try 1 month for 99¢

MOSCOW — A University of Idaho football player was arrested Saturday on a rape charge, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office booking records.

Freshman defensive back Kyree Curington of New Orleans was booked at 2:19 p.m. Pacific with a bail of $75,000.

“Kyree Curington has been suspended indefinitely from the football team while the university investigates an alleged incident on campus as it relates to the Student Code of Conduct,” a statement from university spokeswoman Jodi Walker said. “This is in addition to any investigation the Moscow Police Department is conducting.”

The Moscow Police Department daily log shows a sex offense was reported at 5:04 a.m. Pacific on Friday. The listed location was the Wallace Residence Center, which primarily houses first-year students on coed floors.

“Parent calling from California advising possibly sexual assault. Report taken,” the log says.

Curington was a true freshman who appeared in four games this season. He joined the Vandals after two battery charges against him in New Orleans were dropped in June. Those charges stemmed from a fight caught on video involving three Holy Cross School students, including Curington, and two tourists. A witness reported that the students were defending themselves and that at least one of the tourists used a racial slur, The Times-Picayune of New Orleans reported.

Curington couldn’t join the Idaho program until that case was resolved, The Times-Picayune reported.

The rape accusation against Curington comes at the end of a tumultuous year in Idaho athletics because of its history with sexual-misconduct cases. The Idaho Statesman reported in March and April about the mishandling of a case involving a football player and three women during the 2012-13 school year. That led to an independent investigation  commissioned by the university and, in August, the dismissal of longtime Athletic Director Rob Spear.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments