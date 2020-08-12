Tylee and J.J.’s memorial removed from Daybell property

Ryan returned to Rexburg last weekend to visit the place again. He was “shocked” to find the memorial taken down.

“We came here to add more, and spend time remembering these two angels. And we were shocked that it was all gone. But no matter what. I want everyone to know how much we appreciate your love and grace to show honor (to) my siblings. It was a shot to my heart to see it gone. But we remember you both everyday. I love you Tylee and J.J. you’ll never leave my heart,” Ryan wrote on Instagram.

The memorial was located on Daybell’s property, but it is unclear who removed the memorial. Daybell’s daughter Emma Murray and her husband Joseph Murray currently live at the house.

Multiple Rexburg residents who visited the fence since the memorial’s removal reported being told to leave by Joseph Murray.

Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow are both facing felony charges involving the cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s children, Tylee and J.J.

Daybell and Vallow are also under investigation for the October 2019 death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow and Daybell married 17 days after his wife of 29 years died in her sleep under what police have called suspicious causes.