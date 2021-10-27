Two face charges in Twin Falls home invasion robbery

TWIN FALLS — A man and a woman have been charged in connection with an August home invasion robbery where police said a man was bound by a belt in his bedroom, struck and robbed.

A Twin Falls man told police that he awoke in his bedroom in the middle of the night on Aug. 27 to three intruders wearing dark bandanas, according to court records.

The man suffers from the after effects of a stroke and has trouble communicating.

He was unable to tell anyone what happened to him until later that day when he went with his brother to the police station.

Two masked men and a masked woman came into his residence, punched him and hit him in the face with the man’s cane or a broomstick, told him to lay on the bed, bound his hands with a belt and asked him where he kept his money, he told police.

The man thinks the suspects entered through his back door, which may have been unlocked.

Police found “copious” amounts of dried blood on the man’s bed that stemmed from his injuries.

The man told police the suspects stole his iPhone, a bank card that was later used, his driver’s license, a Winchester .22 caliber rifle, television, laptop, desktop computer and monitor, microwave, sewing machine and his 2001 Toyota Avalon sedan.

Emily Amber Jensen, 24, is charged with robbery, second-degree kidnapping, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, grand theft, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transaction card.

She was originally charged with two counts of burglary, but one charge was removed after amended documents were filed.

David William Boren, 23, is charged with felony counts of robbery, second-degree kidnapping, battery with the intent to commit a serious felony and burglary.

Preliminary hearings in Twin Falls Magistrate Court are set in both cases at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 12.

A third suspect was named in court records, but according to the state’s court record repository, charges have not been filed.

On Sept. 1 police recovered the man’s stolen Toyota in Jerome County on the Murtaugh grade and deputies stopped a 2003 black Dodge Durango with fictitious plates in Twin Falls. The man driving the vehicle and his female passenger were later identified as Boren and Jensen.

Deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle along with some of the stolen property including the gun, television, laptop and bank card.

Boren and Jensen were arrested for providing false information along with other charges.

Jensen told police she knew the man that was robbed and was aware he was selling his house. She had been hired by him to clean the house while it was for sale and said she quit cleaning it because he would not pay her for her work.

Jensen identified the second male suspect, and said she had dated him and he and Boren were friends.

First she told police that the second male suspect committed the robbery while she and Boren stayed in a vehicle outside the residence, but later changed her story.

In her later story, she said she was in a guest house on the property looking through stuff. When she went into the bedroom, just to hurry things along, she told police, she saw the man lying on the bed with a belt tied around his wrists and the second male was screaming and cussing at him.

