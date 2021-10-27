Two face charges in Twin Falls home invasion robbery

TWIN FALLS — A man and a woman have been charged in connection with an August home invasion robbery where police said a man was bound by a belt in his bedroom, struck and robbed.
A Twin Falls man told police that he awoke in his bedroom in the middle of the night on Aug. 27 to three intruders wearing dark bandanas, according to court records.
The man suffers from the after effects of a stroke and has trouble communicating.
He was unable to tell anyone what happened to him until later that day when he went with his brother to the police station.
Two masked men and a masked woman came into his residence, punched him and hit him in the face with the man’s cane or a broomstick, told him to lay on the bed, bound his hands with a belt and asked him where he kept his money, he told police.
The man thinks the suspects entered through his back door, which may have been unlocked.
Police found “copious” amounts of dried blood on the man’s bed that stemmed from his injuries.
The man told police the suspects stole his iPhone, a bank card that was later used, his driver’s license, a Winchester .22 caliber rifle, television, laptop, desktop computer and monitor, microwave, sewing machine and his 2001 Toyota Avalon sedan.
People are also reading…
Emily Amber Jensen, 24, is charged with robbery, second-degree kidnapping, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, grand theft, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transaction card.
She was originally charged with two counts of burglary, but one charge was removed after amended documents were filed.
David William Boren, 23, is charged with felony counts of robbery, second-degree kidnapping, battery with the intent to commit a serious felony and burglary.
Preliminary hearings in Twin Falls Magistrate Court are set in both cases at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 12.
A third suspect was named in court records, but according to the state’s court record repository, charges have not been filed.
On Sept. 1 police recovered the man’s stolen Toyota in Jerome County on the Murtaugh grade and deputies stopped a 2003 black Dodge Durango with fictitious plates in Twin Falls. The man driving the vehicle and his female passenger were later identified as Boren and Jensen.
Deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle along with some of the stolen property including the gun, television, laptop and bank card.
Boren and Jensen were arrested for providing false information along with other charges.
Jensen told police she knew the man that was robbed and was aware he was selling his house. She had been hired by him to clean the house while it was for sale and said she quit cleaning it because he would not pay her for her work.
Jensen identified the second male suspect, and said she had dated him and he and Boren were friends.
First she told police that the second male suspect committed the robbery while she and Boren stayed in a vehicle outside the residence, but later changed her story.
In her later story, she said she was in a guest house on the property looking through stuff. When she went into the bedroom, just to hurry things along, she told police, she saw the man lying on the bed with a belt tied around his wrists and the second male was screaming and cussing at him.
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Cesar Alejandro Salas
Age: 23
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 228 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted strangulation
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Kenneth James Shaw
Age: 38
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Violation of terms of release on the original charge of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Bond: $30,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Ty Justin Warfield
Age: 34
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear for trial and violation of terms of release on the original charges of eluding an officer and possession of a controlled substance
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JACOB MICHAEL PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 40
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
JESSICA LEE PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 36
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2 (methamphetamine and heroin)
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL TODD NASURA
Date of birth: March 9, 1994
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY, and, ARSON
Bond: $200,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RICK LANE LEMMONS
Date of birth: March 9, 1954
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 187 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER SIXTEEN YEARS, and DISPENSING TO MINORS
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID LIONEL WIGGINS
Date of birth: Aug. 19, 1980
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation for the original charge of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ARIEL KAYE MORALES
Date of birth: Sept. 12, 1995
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES RODNEY SHAFF
Date of birth: Feb. 21, 1985
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR TRIAL on the charges of LEWD CONDUCT WITH A CHILD UNDER 16, SEXUAL BATTERY ON A CHILD, DISPENSING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond: $1,000,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES E. RANDALL
Date of birth: Oct. 24, 1971
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: ESCAPE, a felony
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANTHONY JAMES
FIERROS
A.K.A. ANTHONEY JAMES FIERROS
Date of birth: March 15, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: 5 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felonies
Bond: $750,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 11
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA ESTELLE VINCI
Date of birth: March 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR, on the original charges of, 4 COUNTS OF COMMERCIAL BURGLARY, felonies
Bond: $20,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 27
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE AGUILERA-
GAYTAN-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race:
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 20
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARCUS GUY McCLAFLIN
Date of birth: Oct 10, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD THROUGH USE OF THE INTERNET OR OTHER COMMUNICATION DEVICE, a felony
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 13
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRANDI L. ZAMORA Date of birth: June 19, 1989
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Injury to a child
Bond: $5,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 6
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AARON A. WEST
Date of birth: June 5, 1981
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 152 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: BATTER ON A PEACE OFFICER, a felony
Bond: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 30
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMANDA DIAZ
Date of birth: May 6, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 23
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA NICOLE LEGGETT
Date of birth: July 25, 1989
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 16
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ELIZABETH SHEA BRANDT
Date of birth: May 25, 1993
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER and DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 9
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY JACKSON HITE
Date of birth: Nov. 1, 2001
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER 16
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 2