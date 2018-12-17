TWIN FALLS — One of two women arrested after police found meth in a home where 7-week-old twins died is pleading guilty to a felony drug charge.
Haley Dawn Miller, 28, signed a plea agreement Thursday, according to court documents. Miller will plead guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, the agreement says.
Miller and 32-year-old Sylvia Tapia, both of Twin Falls, were arrested in Utah on Oct. 18 after police found drugs in the home they shared with a roommate's two infant boys who died less than a week earlier. A cause of death for the babies has still not yet been determined, Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Monday.
Miller was initially charged with one count of meth trafficking and five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Tapia, who waived her right to a preliminary hearing last week but has not signed a plea agreement, faces one count of meth trafficking.
Police were called to the 200 block of Morningside Drive the afternoon of Oct. 12 for a report of unresponsive children; first responders provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save the babies.
While searching the home after the infants’ deaths, investigators found methamphetamine, hydrocodone, hydrocodone bitartrate, oxycodone, oxycodone hydrochloride and hydromorphone hydrochloride in a room shared by Miller and Tapia, according to court documents.
Police said they discovered more than 500 grams of meth in a safe in the women’s room after Tapia called the police station and said she did not want officers to search the safe. The meth was divided up into nine different packages, one of which was labeled “Ours,” according to court documents.
As part of Miller's plea agreement, the prosecutor's office is recommending a sentence of eight years. Miller would become eligible for parole after four years in prison.
She will be arraigned in District Court on Dec. 31.
Tapia waived her right Friday to a preliminary hearing, at which the state would have had to prove it had a strong enough case to move forward. She will be bound over directly to District Court, but an arraignment date has not been set.
