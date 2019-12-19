{{featured_button_text}}

MURPHY — A 22-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week for her role in the murder of a teenage hitchhiker in 2017.

Montanna Reed, 22, of Twin Falls, will be eligible for parole after five years and will receive credit for the two years she has served, 3rd District Judge Susan Wiebe ruled. Reed had pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy and failure to notify authorities of a death, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Hunter Smith, 18, was hitchhiking and on his way to Nebraska in the summer of 2017 when he was befriended by a trio of people, including Reed, and invited to shoot guns. His body was found in the desert of eastern Owyhee County by hunters on Oct. 21, 2017.

Two men involved in the murder have already been sentenced in the case: Nicholas Vandenberg and Willie K. Rabey.

Vandenberg, 28, of Melba, fired the shots that killed Smith, and he was sentenced in August to 30 years to life in prison for first-degree murder. Rabey, 35, of Mountain Home, was sentenced to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty in February to accessory to first-degree murder, evidence destruction and failure to notify of a death.

