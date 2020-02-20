Twin Falls woman sentenced for insurance fraud

Fifth District Court Judge Roger Harris ordered a sentence of one to three years in prison, suspended the sentence and placed Fields on three years supervised probation. The judge ordered 10 days in jail, suspended for discretionary use by the probation officer and 100 hours of community service. The court also imposed and then suspended a fine of $1,000. Fields is also ordered to pay $608 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance, $185 in restitution to insurance provider Sentry Insurance Company, and court costs.