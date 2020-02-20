Twin Falls woman sentenced for insurance fraud

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a Twin Falls County woman was sentenced Tuesday for insurance fraud.
Kimberly L. Fields, 39, of Twin Falls pleaded guilty in December.
Fifth District Court Judge Roger Harris ordered a sentence of one to three years in prison, suspended the sentence and placed Fields on three years supervised probation. The judge ordered 10 days in jail, suspended for discretionary use by the probation officer and 100 hours of community service. The court also imposed and then suspended a fine of $1,000. Fields is also ordered to pay $608 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance, $185 in restitution to insurance provider Sentry Insurance Company, and court costs.
An investigation revealed Fields purchased an auto insurance policy shortly after she was involved in an accident. She filed a claim with her insurance company days after the accident and provided a false accident time in order to receive coverage she was not entitled to receive.
Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case. The Idaho Department of Insurance investigated.