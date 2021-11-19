Twin Falls woman sentenced for benefit fraud

BOISE — A Twin Falls woman was sentenced to five years of probation for Social Security fraud.
Jenna Nichole Castaneda, 30, underreported and misrepresented her husband’s income to the Social Security Administration multiple times from 2013 to 2018, the U.S. Atorney's Office in Idaho said in a Friday statement. As a result, Castaneda received $42,451.41 in Supplemental Security Income benefits on behalf of herself and her child to which she was not entitled.
Castaneda also applied for and received additional benefits that were administered by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. In her applications, she underreported and misrepresented her husband’s income. As a result, she erroneously received Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, and Aid to the Aged, Blind, and Disabled benefits totaling $64,842.22. As a result of her intentional misreporting, Castaneda fraudulently received $107,293.73 in benefits for herself and her children.
Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Castaneda to pay $107,293.73 in restitution to the Social Security Administration and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Castaneda pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 22.
“Castaneda’s criminal conduct lasted for five years, undermining SSA’s mission to provide for the vulnerable among us,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr in the statement. “I commend the investigators for their steadfast commitment to ensuring justice in this case.”
“Ms. Castaneda repeatedly misrepresented her spouse’s income to continue to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. Her false statements are not only criminal, but also led to her fraudulently receiving $42,451 in SSI benefits for herself and her child,” said Christian Assaad, acting special agent in charge of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, Seattle Field Division. “The SSI program is a needs-based program, and we will continue to work with other agencies and our law enforcement partners to ensure that only those who are truly eligible for these critical benefits receive them. I thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this case.”
“For personal gain, Ms. Castaneda exploited programs that are funded by taxpayers and dedicated to public service,” said Special Agent in Charge Steven J. Ryan with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. “Her attempts to line her pockets betrayed the Medicaid program, other beneficiaries who rely on the program’s financial stability, and the general public.”
Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez formally recognized the cooperative efforts of the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which led to charges.
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jose Arturo Puente
Age: 25
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 237 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jorge Armando Sosa
A.K.A. George Armando Sosa
Age: 41
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 174 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, two counts, and lewd conduct with a minor under 16, two counts
Bond: $100,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Kaisey Lynn Morris
AKA: Kaisey Lynn Knutson
Age: 31
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 174 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to comply with terms of release on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance (x2), possession of paraphernalia, and, injury to a child (x2).
Bond: $75,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Cesar Alejandro Salas
Age: 23
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 228 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted strangulation
Bond: none
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Kenneth James Shaw
Age: 38
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Violation of terms of release on the original charge of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Bond: $30,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Ty Justin Warfield
Age: 34
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear for trial and violation of terms of release on the original charges of eluding an officer and possession of a controlled substance
Bond: $150,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JACOB MICHAEL PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 40
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
JESSICA LEE PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 36
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2 (methamphetamine and heroin)
Bond: $75,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL TODD NASURA
Date of birth: March 9, 1994
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY, and, ARSON
Bond: $200,000
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RICK LANE LEMMONS
Date of birth: March 9, 1954
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 187 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER SIXTEEN YEARS, and DISPENSING TO MINORS
Bond: $75,000
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID LIONEL WIGGINS
Date of birth: Aug. 19, 1980
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation for the original charge of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: No bond
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ARIEL KAYE MORALES
Date of birth: Sept. 12, 1995
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
Bond: $50,000
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES RODNEY SHAFF
Date of birth: Feb. 21, 1985
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR TRIAL on the charges of LEWD CONDUCT WITH A CHILD UNDER 16, SEXUAL BATTERY ON A CHILD, DISPENSING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond: $1,000,000
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES E. RANDALL
Date of birth: Oct. 24, 1971
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: ESCAPE, a felony
Bond: $250,000
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANTHONY JAMES
FIERROS
A.K.A. ANTHONEY JAMES FIERROS
Date of birth: March 15, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: 5 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felonies
Bond: $750,000
Posted July 11
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA ESTELLE VINCI
Date of birth: March 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR, on the original charges of, 4 COUNTS OF COMMERCIAL BURGLARY, felonies
Bond: $20,000
Posted June 27
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE AGUILERA-
GAYTAN-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race:
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted June 20
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARCUS GUY McCLAFLIN
Date of birth: Oct 10, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD THROUGH USE OF THE INTERNET OR OTHER COMMUNICATION DEVICE, a felony
Bond: $50,000
Posted June 13
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRANDI L. ZAMORA Date of birth: June 19, 1989
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Injury to a child
Bond: $5,000
Posted June 6
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AARON A. WEST
Date of birth: June 5, 1981
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 152 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: BATTER ON A PEACE OFFICER, a felony
Bond: $25,000
Posted May 30
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMANDA DIAZ
Date of birth: May 6, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: NONE
Posted May 23