TWIN FALLS — A woman pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge Monday after police found meth in a home where 7-week-old twins died.
Haley Dawn Miller, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She was initially charged with one count of meth trafficking and five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
"During a search warrant, the police found ... methamphetamine," Miller said in court Monday. "It was a more amount than it was for personal use."
Miller and 32-year-old Sylvia Tapia, both of Twin Falls, were arrested on Oct. 18 in Utah after police found drugs in the home they shared with a roommate’s two infant boys who died less than a week earlier.
Police were called on the afternoon of Oct. 12 to the 200 block of Morningside Drive for a report of unresponsive children. First responders were not able to save the babies.
While searching the home after the infants’ deaths, investigators found methamphetamine, hydrocodone, hydrocodone bitartrate, oxycodone, oxycodone hydrochloride and hydromorphone hydrochloride in a room shared by Miller and Tapia, according to court documents.
Police said they discovered more than 500 grams of meth in a safe in the women’s room after Tapia called the police station and said she did not want officers to search the safe. The meth was divided up into nine different packages, one of which was labeled “Ours,” according to court documents.
The prosecutor’s office is recommending a sentence of eight years as part of Miller's plea agreement, according to court documents. She would become eligible for parole after four years.
A sentencing hearing for Miller is scheduled for Mar. 11.
Tapia, who waived her right to a preliminary hearing but has not signed a plea agreement, faces one count of meth trafficking. She will be arraigned in District Court on Jan. 7.
