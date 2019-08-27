TWIN FALLS — An Idaho woman has been charged with fraud in New Mexico after being accused of stealing paychecks from one of the highest-paid city officials in Santa Fe.
Laura Dennise Johnson, 53, of Twin Falls, has been charged in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, after she managed to reroute the direct deposit of a city employee to a Green Dot Bank account over which she had control, according to the criminal complaint from the Santa Fe Police Department.
The paper spoke to the victim, Public Works Director Regina Wheeler, who earns an annual salary of more than $130,500. The paper reported that Wheeler realized something was wrong after three paychecks totaling more than $9,400 weren't deposited into her bank account.
In April, using an AOL email account made to look as if it came from the victim's work address, the criminal complaint says, Johnson submitted a forged City of Santa Fe direct deposit form and a fake voided Green Dot bank check, both with Wheeler's name.
An internal review by the City of Santa Fe led to further investigation by the Santa Fe Police Department. Detectives obtained a warrant in late June to track the account number of the Green Dot account, tracing it to Johnson, the complaint says.
A fraud official with Green Dot Bank, which is affiliated with Walmart, told investigators that Johnson’s purchase history for April and May included large purchases between $1,000 and $3,000 at Walmarts in Idaho, but mostly in Twin Falls, the complaint says.
Late last year, the IRS issued a warning about an increase in activity involving fraudulent payroll direct deposits.
“These emails generally impersonate a company employee, often an executive, and are sent to payroll or human resources personnel,” the IRS reported. “The email from the ‘employee’ asks the payroll or human resource staff to change his or her direct deposit for payroll purposes. The ‘employee’ provides a new bank account and routing number, but it is actually controlled by the thief. This scam is usually discovered pretty quickly, but not before the victim has lost one or two payroll deposits.”
The New Mexican reported that the scam matches what happened to Wheeler.
Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said he has not been presented any information on the case seeking a warrant for Johnson's arrest.
"It may be under investigation," Loebs said.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is not investigating, spokeswoman Lori Stewart said. The Twin Falls Police Department did not respond to questions from a reporter about a possible investigation.
