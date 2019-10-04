TWIN FALLS — A woman has been indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge.
Andreza Helena Santana, 21, of Twin Falls, appeared Friday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell for her initial hearing at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex.
Campbell ordered her held without bond.
The grand jury indictment has been sealed; the first-degree murder charge described in available court documents says Santana suffocated her victim on May 3.
Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said he cannot comment on the case because it is sealed.
Santana will be arraigned in District Court on Oct. 15.
