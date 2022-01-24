Twin Falls teen charged with luring 12 year old girl over Snapchat

Taegen Ennis has been charged with four counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, one count of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of exploitation of a child, all felonies, and one misdemeanor count of disseminating material harmful to a minor.

According to court documents, Ennis met the girl through Snapchat and lured her to his Jeep where they were found by the girl’s parents by using the “find my iPhone” program. When the parents approached the Jeep, court records said, Ennis would not unlock the car and eventually sped off, almost hitting the mother. The girl’s father followed the Jeep until police officers responded to the call and stopped the vehicle to investigate the situation.