TWIN FALLS — A high school teacher will have to do eight hours of community service and spend six months on probation after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.
Timothy Stadelmeir, 43, Twin Falls, gave the guilty plea to Judge Thomas Kershaw Jr. in a Tuesday afternoon hearing.
He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 88 suspended. Stadelmeir has credit for one day served, and will spend 8 hours performing community service.
In addition to fines and court costs, Stadelmeir was placed on six months probation, with the interlock device in place for one year. His drivers license was suspended for 90 days, with restricted driving privileges allowed after 30 days.
Before the sentence was given, defense attorney Anthony Valdez presented two letters on Stadelmeir's behalf, one from Twin Falls High School Vice Principal Shaun Walker and the other from the Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley.
Stadelmeir is department head and physical education and health teacher at Twin Falls High School. He has been coaching baseball this summer for the Boys and Girls Club.
Valdez asked Kershaw not to order probation for his client, allowing Stadelmeir to reapply for the position of head baseball coach, from which he resigned in March after his arrest on the driving under the influence charge.
Stadelmeir was arrested in the early hours of Feb. 24 with a blood alcohol content of 0.176, according to the report from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services lab, more than twice the limit of 0.08.
"It's one thing to have the statutory penalties," Valdez told Kershaw. "It's another to lose the thing you really love."
Stadelmeir addressed the court, as well. He related how he had to deal with the emotions of his two children, ages 10 and 14, as well as the media coverage of his case.
"I made a choice that didn't have a positive impact," Stadelmeir said. He asked for the opportunity to go back and make the situation right.
Both Valdez and Stadelmeir spoke about the years Stadelmeir has spent as a teacher.
"I've mentored a lot of kids in 18 years," Stadelmeir said.
Kershaw showed sympathy for the arguments presented. "If people learn lessons by doing things right, they learn lessons better by doing them wrong," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 88 suspended. Stadelmeir has credit for one day served, and will spend 8 hours performing community service." I'm hoping the kids in his school don't accept that breaking the laws will always result in a 'slap on the wrist'
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.