TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has been charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Monday night stabbing of another man.
Richard Christopher Samson, 27, was arraigned via video from the Twin Falls County Jail Tuesday afternoon by Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw.
Samson is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Twin Falls Police were called to the Mr. Gas station at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue just before 7 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Zachary Haven in the driver's seat of his car with a stab wound to his chest, court records say. A female passenger was also in the car.
Officers reported the woman told them she had been with Samson at his home in the 700 block of Northview Drive before the stabbing. As she was walking toward Mr. Gas, Haven pulled up in his car.
When the woman got into the car, Samson began running toward them, court records said. Haven eventually stopped the car and the two men got into a fight.
The woman told police she saw Samson pull a knife from his pocket. At her insistence, Samson dropped the knife on the street. But after the fight ended and Haven got back into his car with the woman, Samson came up to the driver's side door and stabbed Haven in the chest with the knife and ran away, court records said.
Haven drove to Mr. Gas while the female attempted to apply pressure to the wound with her hand.
Haven was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, then flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Boise. He condition has not been released.
Officers executed a search warrant at Samson's residence, where they discovered six plastic bags of a white substance that tested positive as methamphetimine, court records said. Samson was then arrested.
Samson is awaiting sentencing on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, and his adult criminal record dates back to 2010, including charges of battery, possession and petit theft.
If convicted on the felony charges, Samson could face up to 30 years in prison on the assault charge, which includes an enhanced penalty because a deadly weapon was used. Fines of up to $50,000 are possible, with a potential civil penalty of $5,000. For the possession charge, the maximum penalty is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Samson remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail. His bond was set at $750,000.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.
"If convicted on the felony charges, Samson could face up to 30 years in prison on the assault charge, which includes an enhanced penalty because a deadly weapon was used. Fines of up to $50,000 are possible, with a potential civil penalty of $5,000. For the possession charge, the maximum penalty is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine." While I am sure they don't mean it. Seems sentencing rarely nets a sentence so just.
