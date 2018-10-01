TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office reminded people on Instagram Sunday to remember to secure their loads before traveling.
"Please remember that part of securing your load is to make sure that the load doesn't fall apart while in transit," the sheriff's office wrote.
The accompanying photos showed a structure with a rotten floor that fell onto Highway 30 while traveling.
