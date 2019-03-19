PITTSBURGH — A Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputy was one of 19 Americans named Monday as Carnegie heroes for risking their lives while trying to save others.
Responding to a call on Dec. 13, 2017, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Sgt. Charles Hoop found a 19-year-old outside the rail of the I.B. Perrine Bridge over the 486-foot-deep Snake River Canyon.
Hoop, 40, went up to the man, who was shouting incoherently, stabilized himself by extending a leg through the vertical slats and then bear-hugged the man around his chest. The man released his grip and went limp while Hoop held him against the railing and then pulled the man up and over the railing to the walkway.
Hoop — a deputy since 2000 — was also the lone recipient of the Idaho Medal of Honor, the state’s highest honor for law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical providers.
The new national award to honor "extraordinary heroism" was announced in Pittsburgh by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, founded and endowed by steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. It has awarded more than $40 million to some 10,000 heroes or their families since 1904.
Other winners announced Monday include:
—Arcangelo Liberatore, 31, of Hawthorne, N.Y., an off-duty police officer who rescued a 5-year-old girl from a rabid coyote at a New York playground in April 2018.
—Steve Wahler, 47, of Owensboro, Ky., and Bradley Eugene Murphy, 21, of Elberta, Ala., both drowned after entering the water to attempt to save a 12-year-old boy caught in a Gulf of Mexico rip current in Gulf Shores, Ala., in October 2017.
—Malik Andre Williams, 25, of Galesburg, Ill., drowned trying to rescue his 6-year-old son, and Van U. Thang, of East Moline, Ill., managed to save the boy who fell into the Mississippi River in Moline in June 2017.
—Timonthy Hunley, 43, of Wilmington, N.C., rescued a 40-year-old woman from the cab of a semitrailer that crashed while towing a trailer loaded with a motor home, another vehicle and fuel containers into woods along a highway in Walterboro, S.C., in March 2018.
—Kristian Harrison, 47, of Dayton, Ky., rescued a neighbor from his burning home in November 2017.
—Nicholas Anderson, 45, of San Francisco, rescued two women and three children from a pickup that caught fire after colliding with an SUV in Willits, Calif., in May 2017.
—Kali Allen, 38, of Broken Arrow, Okla., attempted to rescue a man who had fallen through ice in a deep pond in Catoosa, Okla., in January 2018, before Allen had to be rescued by responding firefighters.
—Peter Di Pinto Sr., 64, of Brookhaven, N.Y., saved a woman after her van crashed and came to rest on railroad tracks seconds before a freight train then struck her vehicle in October 2017.
—David Connelly, 30, of Providence Forge, Va., saved a couple from drowning after their car crashed into the Little River in Doswell, Va., in December 2016.
—Omar Lee, 40, of Louisville, Ky., and James Wyatt, 42, of Clarksville, Ind., rescued a man whose semi-truck crashed and burned on a Louisville interstate in November 2017.
—Michael James Jordan, 47, and his son, Wyatt, 24, both of Sterling, Conn., saved a woman from her crashed and burning pickup truck in Killingly, Conn., in November 2017.
—Willowick, Ohio, Police officers Christopher Olup, 34, and Robert Prochazka, 49, saved a man with limited mobility after his home caught fire in Willowick in April 2016.
—Christopher Schafer, 42, of Hayti, S.D., saved a farmer after his tractor-trailer hauling more than 90,000 pounds of grain struck a freight train and caught fire in Blunt, S.D., in August 2017.
