TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a recent car wash break-in.
A black Dodge pickup truck at about 4 p.m. Aug. 19 pulled into the car wash at the Oasis Stop N Go on Kimberly Road, the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday. The truck had tires that extended beyond the width of its body.
The driver of the truck broke out the glass on a door to a storage room and tried to access a change machine inside the storage room, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about the incident call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.
