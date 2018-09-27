Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Twin Falls Oasis car wash break-in
Security camera footage of a pickup truck whose driver tried to break into a storage room at the Oasis Stop N Go on Kimberly Road on Aug. 19, 2018. 

 COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a recent car wash break-in.

A black Dodge pickup truck at about 4 p.m. Aug. 19 pulled into the car wash at the Oasis Stop N Go on Kimberly Road, the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday. The truck had tires that extended beyond the width of its body.

The driver of the truck broke out the glass on a door to a storage room and tried to access a change machine inside the storage room, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about the incident call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.

