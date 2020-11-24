Twin Falls registered sex offender charged with sexually abusing child

TWIN FALLS — A 48-year-old Twin Falls man who is a registered sex offender is charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 after an 8-year-old girl said she was abused.
Robbie Joe Lundin was arrested Nov. 19 after an interview with police. Police said Lundin failed a polygraph test and also tried to blame a 15-year-old girl for the abuse against the 8-year-old.
Lundin at first spoke highly of the girl, calling her "different," "unique," and telling police she seemed older than her age. But, after police described the allegations against him, Lundin called the girl a liar, court records said.
Police said the abuse happened between April and October of this year.
Lundin was arraigned on the charges Friday in Twin Falls County Court. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 4. Lundin is being held in the Twin Falls County Jail.
According to the Idaho State Police sex offender registry, Lundin was charged with lewd conduct with a minor in February 1991. Lundin's profile said he last registered in September and that his status is "complaint."
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
IZZAC OSTERHOUT
Date of birth: Sept. 26, 1998
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 250 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE , a misdemeanor
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Nov. 22.
Posted Nov. 22.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ADAM GUILLERMO MORENO-PENA
a.k.a. ADAM MORENO
a.k.a. ADAM PENA
Date of birth: July 8, 1998
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 132 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Herion), and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Methamphetamine).
Bond: $175,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Nov. 15.
Posted Nov. 15.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLE DOUGLAS FORNEY
Date of birth: April 2, 1998
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF A NO-CONTACT ORDER (x4)—NO BOND
PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of DOMESTIC BATTERY and MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY – NO BOND
FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of VIOLATION OF A NO-CONTACT ORDER (x3), RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING, and, DRIVING WITHOUT PRVILEGES – BOND $47,000
Bond: $47,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Nov. 8.
Posted Nov. 8.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
WIKTOR HUBERT
MILIK
Date of birth: March 17, 1994
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: MANUFACTURING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Nov. 1.
Posted Nov. 1.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY LAKER COOK
Date of birth: March 23, 1978
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Oct. 25
Posted Oct. 25
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
HEATHER MANDELL ELGIN
Date of birth: Oct. 5, 1989
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 115 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Dyed blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Oct. 11.
Posted Oct. 11.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KYLE WADE FEATHERSTON
Date of birth: Sept. 4, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $80,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Oct. 4
Posted Oct. 4
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARY ELIZABETH MURPHY
Date of birth: Dec. 31, 1976
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2)
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Sept. 20.
Posted Sept. 20.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARK PAIVA
Date of birth: July 12, 1984
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 202 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE and DISTURBING THE PEACE
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Sept. 13.
Posted Sept. 13.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSHUA ADAM ADAIR
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1977
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WITH NOTICE TO SEEK ENHANCED PENALTY, a felony
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Aug. 29.
Posted Aug. 29.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID WILLIAM FENNEWALD
Date of birth: Dec. 20, 1983
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT and MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Aug. 9.
Posted Aug. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID DARRELL GARDNER
Date of birth: Nov. 20, 1965
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of STALKING IN THE FIRST DEGREE
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Aug. 9.
Posted Aug. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
LOGAN GROVER
Date of birth: June 11, 1992
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 177 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, BURGLARY
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted July 19.
Posted July 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KAYLA CHEYENNE WHISLER
Date of birth: June 8, 1992
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted July 19.
Posted July 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
LOUIS SIMUEL SMOTHERS
Date of birth: Sept. 17, 1963
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of VIDEO VOYEURISM
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted July 12.
Posted July 12.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JONATHAN ANTHONY LUNA
Date of birth: May 24, 1970
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted July 5.
Posted July 5.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SCOTT PATRICK FRAVEL
Date of birth: Sept. 11, 1986
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted June 28.
Posted June 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SAMANTHA RAE GOMEZ
Date of birth: April 2, 1992
Height: 5 feet 2 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 156 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, GRAND THEFT
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted June 14.
Posted June 14.
