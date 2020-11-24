Twin Falls registered sex offender charged with sexually abusing child

TWIN FALLS — A 48-year-old Twin Falls man who is a registered sex offender is charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 after an 8-year-old girl said she was abused.

Robbie Joe Lundin was arrested Nov. 19 after an interview with police. Police said Lundin failed a polygraph test and also tried to blame a 15-year-old girl for the abuse against the 8-year-old.

Lundin at first spoke highly of the girl, calling her "different," "unique," and telling police she seemed older than her age. But, after police described the allegations against him, Lundin called the girl a liar, court records said.

Police said the abuse happened between April and October of this year.

Lundin was arraigned on the charges Friday in Twin Falls County Court. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 4. Lundin is being held in the Twin Falls County Jail.

According to the Idaho State Police sex offender registry, Lundin was charged with lewd conduct with a minor in February 1991. Lundin's profile said he last registered in September and that his status is "complaint."

