Twin Falls Police Car
A Twin Falls Police car.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The public will have a chance to sit down Wednesday morning with Magic Valley law enforcement officers over a cup of coffee. 

The "Coffee with a Cop" event, featuring officers from the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police, will take place at the Starbucks on Bridgeview Boulevard from 7 to 9 a.m. 

Twin Falls Police described the program in a statement as "a unique way to break down the barriers between law enforcement and the citizens they serve." The department began hosting "Coffee with a Cop" in 2015. 

"It's very important that our police officers develop strong relationships within the community," Capt. Matt Hicks said in a statement. "We believe that this type of open dialogue plays a critical role in establishing a true partnership between the community we serve and the police department." 

Attendees will receive a free cup of coffee. 

