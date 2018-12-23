Try 1 month for 99¢
Police: Colorado woman likely killed at home; fiance charged

Woodland Park community members hold a vigil for the missing Kelsey Berreth in Memorial Park on Thursday in Woodland Park, Colo. 

 Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette via AP

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls law enforcement agencies have joined the investigation into a missing Colorado woman thought to have been murdered by her fiancee.

The Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office were contacted by the FBI on Dec. 15, police said in a statement late Saturday. Since then, federal agents and local law enforcement have served multiple search warrants and "processed some items of evidence" related to the disappearance of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park.

The statement did not elaborate on what kind of evidence was processed or where the search warrants were served.

Woodland Park police said Friday that they found evidence at Berreth's home to make them believe she may have been killed there. Her fiancee, Patrick Frazee, 32, was arrested at his home in the alpine town of Florissant on suspicion of murder and solicitation of murder.

Frazee is thought to be the last person to see Berreth alive. He told police that he met with Berreth on the afternoon of Thanksgiving to pick up their 1-year-old daughter for a visit.

Berreth was last seen on surveillance footage grocery shopping in Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day. 

Authorities searched Frazee's cattle ranch and Berreth's townhome but declined to say what they found. Police did say evidence suggests "the crime" occurred at Berreth's home and that her cellphone was found in Idaho. Investigators were working to recover the phone, which is an important clue.

Police said the only signs of Berreth after Thanksgiving were some text messages and that location data suggested the phone by Nov. 25 was near Gooding, 800 miles from her house.

Her mother, Cheryl, lives in Laclede, Idaho, 580 miles north of Gooding, but police have not explained whether that has any significance in where the cellphone was discovered.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation previously told the Times-News that investigators weren't aware of any connections Berreth may have had in the Magic Valley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

