Twin Falls Police seek help finding missing teen girl

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police said Ryan L. Hanson was last seen on May 5 near her home. Police say they believe she left the area on her own accord.
Police ask anyone with information that can help find her to call Detective Ken Rivers at 208-735-7217.
May crime report: School shooting, murder trial, sex offender lawsuit and more
Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.
A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said.
A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody, au…
The Bellevue deputy marshal whose TikTok videos done in uniform have been seen by millions has signed a book deal and is returning to work, according to a new video.
Idaho plans to execute a terminally ill 65-year-old inmate — it would be the first execution in the state in nearly a decade.
School shootings are rare in Idaho, and shootings where the suspect is identified as a young girl are uncommon but not unheard of nationwide.
An Idaho death row inmate with terminal cancer and heart disease is asking the state to let him die naturally rather than kill him by lethal injection next month.
Jury selection began Tuesday in Cassia County District Court for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, charged with first-degree murder in the 1995 death of a teen.
The state of Montana has no valid reason to require a man to register as a sex offender based on his conviction for having gay sex in Idaho in 1993, a federal judge has ruled.
An Idaho man scheduled for execution in three weeks is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the state from moving forward with his lethal injection while it reviews his case.
The lawsuit against a retired Idaho gynecologist accused of using his own sperm to inseminate a patient seeking fertility treatments has been dismissed.
An Idaho couple has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a young child.
One was a sheriff who raped a minor. Another was an officer who stole money from clients of his property-management business. These are among …
A scheduled June execution for an Idaho man who is dying of terminal cancer has been canceled so the state's Commission of Pardons and Parole can consider whether to commute his sentence.
The trial for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, who is charged in the 1995 death of 14-year-old Regina Krieger, began Tuesday.
The opening arguments in the murder trial of Gilberto Rodriguez included the prosecution and defense agreeing on one thing: that mistakes were made in the investigation into the death of 14-year-old Regina Krieger.
“After I got the gun, I just pulled her into a hug because I thought, this little girl has a mom somewhere that doesn't realize she's having a breakdown and she's hurting people.”
A judge has ordered a 16-year-old boy stand trial as an adult on a murder charge after police believe he was involved in a home invasion and fatal shooting in Lewiston earlier this year.
Before day two of the jury trial for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez started on Wednesday, the mother of slain teen Regina Krieger and “Gina” supporters were told they had to leave the courthouse because of what they were wearing.
A Rupert woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after she was pulled over in Nevada. Police said she had more than 5 pounds of meth.
Tena told the jury during the previous hearing that he’d had a conversation with Rodriguez at a Rupert pond where two young girls were fishing and one of the girls reminded Rodriguez of Krieger — and Rodriguez spoke of the murder to Tena.
Cassia County jurors in the Gilberto Flores Rodriguez first-degree murder trial were excused on Friday while attorneys and the judge had a Zoom hearing.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning residents to be wary of scams by people claiming to raise money for the victims of a school shooting in eastern Idaho.
The investigation into the reported rape of a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint unearthed an alleged child sex trafficking ring run by a 17-year-old girl, who was living in an Idaho Falls group home at the time of the incident.
The Ada County prosecutor's office has received online criticism after promoting its services in honor of Crime Victims’ Rights Week last month with a post on Twitter where the thin blue line flag was visible in the background.
The jury will reconvene Tuesday for jury instructions and closing arguments before the cases is handed over to the jury for deliberation.
The woman offered a deputy $1,000 to stop so she could pee on the long ride from Jackpot to Elko.
An Idaho woman was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing her husband, after the judge told her that her explanation for the man's death did not hold up.
The district judge in Lori Vallow’s case declared her indigent, meaning she is no longer able to afford her attorney.
An eastern Idaho judge had to declare a mistrial in a three-year-old rape case after 11 people failed to show up for jury duty.
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children.
Gilberto Flores Rodriguez's first-degree murder case was placed in the hands of a 12-person jury on Tuesday afternoon after a weeklong trial, and the jury returned its guilty verdict just after 4 p.m.
Chad Daybell made his first appearance in Idaho court Wednesday on three murder charges in connection with the deaths of his late wife and his new wife's two children.
Just days after being indicted by a grand jury on murder and other charges in Idaho, Lori Daybell’s case is on hold.
An Idaho law enforcement officer who gained notoriety for his TikTok videos has been fired from his job.
A Twin Falls man sent a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl photos that show child sex abuse.
