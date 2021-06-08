 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls Police seek help finding missing teen girl
0 comments
breaking

Twin Falls Police seek help finding missing teen girl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan L. Hanson

Ryan L. Hanson

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Ryan L. Hanson was last seen on May 5 near her home. Police say they believe she left the area on her own accord.

Police ask anyone with information that can help find her to call Detective Ken Rivers at 208-735-7217.

May crime report: School shooting, murder trial, sex offender lawsuit and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

+4
Witness says Rodriguez 'disposed of' Regina Krieger
Mini-cassia
breaking top story

Witness says Rodriguez 'disposed of' Regina Krieger

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

Tena told the jury during the previous hearing that he’d had a conversation with Rodriguez at a Rupert pond where two young girls were fishing and one of the girls reminded Rodriguez of Krieger — and Rodriguez spoke of the murder to Tena.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News