TWIN FALLS — Police searched for a kidnapping suspect Tuesday evening after a woman reported she was forced into a van and then escaped.
The woman said she was “taken and duct taped” by two men.
Police say she reported being forced into a full-sized white van from the area of Sixth Avenue West and Shoshone Street South.
She told police she escaped from the van and climbed out of Rock Creek Canyon near the 200 block of Canyon Street.
Police got video surveillance from the area that captured a van meeting the description provided by the woman.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Strassner at 208-735-7200.
