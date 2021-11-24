 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Twin Falls police officer taken to hospital after shooting

  • 0
Twin Falls Police Car

A Twin Falls Police car.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — An unidentified man and a Twin Falls police officer were both taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center following a shooting.

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting that occurred just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Targhee Drive.

Twin Falls Police Officers were on scene dealing with an adult male when shots were fired.

Both the man and the police officer were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Officials did not identify the police officer.

More information will be released as the investigation continues, a release from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said.

October crime report: Murder cases, mall shooting, drug busts and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

Police detail cultish beliefs of mom charged in kids' deaths
Crime & Courts
alert top story

Police detail cultish beliefs of mom charged in kids' deaths

  • REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
  • 0

Newly released documents from the complex investigation of a woman accused of conspiring to kill her children and husband reveal sordid details of a cult-like belief system of “zombies” and “vibrations" plus a disintegrating marriage and an affair.

Trial starts in 1984 killing of girl shown on milk carton
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

Trial starts in 1984 killing of girl shown on milk carton

  • PATTY NIEBERG Associated Press/Report for America
  • Updated
  • 0

A former Twin Falls resident on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl wasn't even remotely considered a suspect to law enforcement until his obsession with the crime turned him into the suspect, prosecutors said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tourism in Guadeloupe suffers as Covid-19 protests rage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News