TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating two separate reports of child enticement, the city said in a statement Tuesday.
The first reported incident took place Saturday near Morningside Elementary, police said. The second happened the next day in the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue East.
Police said both reports described the suspect as an adult man who may have been driving a van. Detectives are trying to come up with a better description of the suspect and his vehicle.
Police are asking parents to remind their children never to get in a car with a someone they do not know.
“If your child is approached by any stranger, they should immediately find a trustworthy adult to report the event,” the department said in a statement. “We are also asking the community to remain vigilant.”
Police are asking anyone with information about either of these incidents to call Detective Ken Rivers at 208-735-7200.
