Twin Falls Police investigate reports of sexual assaults at CSI

TWIN FALLS — Police say they are investigating reports of recent sexual assaults against two female students at the College of Southern Idaho.
You have free articles remaining.
CSI's Campus Safety Department sent out a "timely warning incident alert" Wednesday, cautioning the campus community of the possible threat.
"Within the past month, CSI has received reports from two female students that they were sexually assaulted in separate incidents by an acquaintance, a male CSI student," the alert said. "The female students state that the assaults occurred at their residences, and based on the facts known at this time, there is no indication of forcible entry into the residences. The specific locations are not being listed to protect the reporting students' identities, and the reporting students want to remain anonymous."
Twin Falls Police spokesman J.P. O'Donnell confirmed Wednesday that the department is investigating.