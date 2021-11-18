Twin Falls Police Department gets grant to hire 4 new officers

TWIN FALLS — The Department of Justice announced grants Thursday that will help hire 183 police officers across the country. Four of them — out of the six in Idaho — will be in Twin Falls.

The officers will be hired with the $500,000 awarded to Twin Falls as part of the $139 million from the Community Oriented Policing Services office.

“I’m elated that the Twin Falls Police Department is a recipient of the 2021 COPS Hiring Grant,” said Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury in a statement. “This will allow the City of Twin Falls to add four new officers and assist us in continuing with our connection-based and community oriented policing strategies in our growing community.”

The only other city in Idaho awarded money in Idaho is Nampa, which will get $250,000 to hire two officers.

“A police department’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving,” said Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff in a statement. “This grant will help our department with the resources and support we need. The funding will contribute to expanding community policing efforts in our city. We are just thrilled to receive this competitive grant.”

The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing. The funds allow law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers, thereby increasing their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

“This critical investment will extend far beyond the creation of law enforcement jobs. It will strengthen relationships between officers and our community, improve public safety, and keep law enforcement officers on the beat,” Idaho's acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. said in a statement. “I want to thank chiefs Huff and Kingsbury and their officers for their dedication to making our cities safer. Partnerships take time, effort, and resources, and these funds will help expand innovative community policing efforts already in play in Nampa and Twin Falls.”

Since its creation in 1994, the COPS Hiring Grant has invested more than $14 billion nationwide to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 135,000 officers. In fiscal year 2021, COPS received 590 applications requesting nearly 3,000 law enforcement positions. For fiscal year 2022, President Joe Biden has requested $537 million for CHP, an increase of $300 million.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs.”

