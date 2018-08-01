Subscribe for 33¢ / day
A Twin Falls police car was involved in a crash with a non-police car on the evening of July 31, 2018 in Twin Falls. 

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls police car was involved in a “minor” crash Tuesday evening, the department confirmed Wednesday.

The crash, which involved a police car and a civilian car, happened at about 7 p.m. near the intersection of North College Road and Park Meadows Drive in Twin Falls.

Both drivers were taken to an emergency room, but it’s unknown whether they are still at the hospital or whether they suffered any injuries, Lt. Terry Thueson said.

Thueson said the supervisor on duty Tuesday night described damage from the crash as “minor.”

The investigation has been handed over to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

