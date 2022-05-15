 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls Police ask for info in Sunday shooting

DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Police are asking the public for information on a shooting that injured a man early Sunday.

Just before 2 a.m., Twin Falls Police responded to the 1400 block of Fillmore Street, near the post office and Deseret Industries and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and did not release further information.

Police ask anyone with information to please call Detective Eric Strasser at 208-735-7279.

February crime report: Cold cases, sledgehammer death, school threats and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

Boise real estate agent accused of running $82M Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors
Crime & Courts

Boise real estate agent accused of running $82M Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors

  • JOHN SOWELL IDAHO STATESMAN
  • 0

A Boise man who allegedly preyed on Christians, using biblical quotes to entice them to invest in Arizona real estate, is accused of operating a Ponzi scheme and scamming investors out of more than $82 million.

PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Crime & Courts
editor's pick

PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted

  • TIMES-NEWS
  • 0

See who police are looking for in the Magic Valley.

Magic Valley Missing and Murdered: What happened to them?
Crime & Courts
alert featured top story

Magic Valley Missing and Murdered: What happened to them?

  • Alison Smith
  • 0

Someone out there knows.

Is it a matter of time before the truth comes out? Or will the full stories of the missing, the murdered and the unidentified be forever unknown?

House OKs bill to keep lethal injection drug source secret
Politics

House OKs bill to keep lethal injection drug source secret

  • KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
  • 0

The House on Thursday approved legislation that would bar Idaho officials from releasing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injection executions.

Burley teacher charged with rape, domestic battery in front of a child
Mini-cassia
breaking top story

Burley teacher charged with rape, domestic battery in front of a child

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

A Burley teacher is charged with felony rape and domestic battery in the presence of a child. Court records show the incidents were not related to anything that occurred at school.

Nearly 30 years ago, a Boise woman went missing. Her family’s still searching for answers
Crime & Courts

Nearly 30 years ago, a Boise woman went missing. Her family’s still searching for answers

  • ALEX BRIZEE IDAHO STATESMAN
  • 0

On Oct. 14, 1994, 17-year-old Krystyn left a note for her family, saying she had to get away but would return within a year. She never came back.

Idaho woman pleads guilty in death of young stepson
Crime & Courts

Idaho woman pleads guilty in death of young stepson

  • 0

An Idaho woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson.

3 Magic Valley men sentenced on federal drug charges
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

3 Magic Valley men sentenced on federal drug charges

  • Times-News
  • 0

Three men were sentenced to federal prison this week for their participation in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the Magic Valley.

Heyburn man charged in sledgehammer death appears in court without attorney
Mini-cassia
breaking top story

Heyburn man charged in sledgehammer death appears in court without attorney

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

A Heyburn man charged with first degree murder in a sledgehammer death appeared in court on Wednesday without an attorney.

Boise man charged with attempted murder after injured woman found at I-84 rest area
Mini-cassia
breaking top story

Boise man charged with attempted murder after injured woman found at I-84 rest area

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

A Boise man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said he strangled and beat a woman at an Interstate 84 rest area in Cassia County.

Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Jose 'Merced' Rodriguez?
Mini-cassia
alert featured top story

Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Jose 'Merced' Rodriguez?

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

Married only eight months, Jose “Merced” and Karina Rodriguez slept peacefully when a man entered their home on the outskirts of Rupert and began bludgeoning the couple. More than 13 years later, the case remains unsolved.

Cassia detectives searching for suspect in 1999 shooting death
Mini-cassia
alert top story

Cassia detectives searching for suspect in 1999 shooting death

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Samuel Reza Rogel, 46, in connection with a man who was shot in the chest and kil…

Police: Man kills 1, wounds 1 in shooting, then shoots self
Crime & Courts

Police: Man kills 1, wounds 1 in shooting, then shoots self

  • 0

A man forced his way into an Idaho Falls residence, shot a woman, fatally shot a man and then shot himself in Coeur d'Alene after police located him in a stopped vehicle, police said.

‘Tested by Hate’: Boise again hit with antisemitic graffiti as city seeks solutions
Crime & Courts

‘Tested by Hate’: Boise again hit with antisemitic graffiti as city seeks solutions

  • JONI AUDEN LAND IDAHO STATESMAN
  • 0

Antisemitic graffiti was once again found in a Boise park, the latest in a string of similar incidents in the city.

Poll worker, a McGeachin indoctrination task force member, charged with electioneering
Crime & Courts

Poll worker, a McGeachin indoctrination task force member, charged with electioneering

  • SALLY KRUTZIG IDAHO STATESMAN
  • 0

A Hayden poll worker, most known as a member of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s indoctrination task force last year, is facing a criminal misdemeanor charge of electioneering at the polls, court records show.

AG appeals to Idaho Supreme Court over ruling that reduced sentence of convicted killer
Crime & Courts

AG appeals to Idaho Supreme Court over ruling that reduced sentence of convicted killer

  • Kevin Fixler Idaho Statesman
  • 0

Following up on a pledge from Gov. Brad Little’s office to challenge a judge’s ruling that the governor lacks the authority to deny a clemency recommendation, the attorney general’s office appealed the decision to the Idaho Supreme Court.

Heyburn man charged with murder in sledgehammer death
Mini-cassia
breaking top story

Heyburn man charged with murder in sledgehammer death

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

A Heyburn man and his brother lured a man to his home and killed him, bludgeoning him in the face with a 6 pound sledgehammer and shooting him in the back of the head, prosecutors say.

BSA reaches deal with official abuse claimants committee
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

BSA reaches deal with official abuse claimants committee

  • RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Tthe Boy Scouts of America has reached a tentative settlement with an official bankruptcy committee representing more than 80,000 men who say they were molested as children by Scout leaders and others.

UPDATE: Juvenile charged in school threats
Southern Idaho Education
breaking top story

UPDATE: Juvenile charged in school threats

  • Laurie Welch
  • Updated
  • 0

Police say a male juvenile has been charged with threatening violence on school grounds after a social media post prompted lockdowns and school closures in multiple districts.

UPDATE: Parents can pick up kids after threat at Buhl schools
Southern Idaho Education
breaking

UPDATE: Parents can pick up kids after threat at Buhl schools

  • Times-News
  • Updated
  • 0

Schools were locked down and multiple law enforcement agencies responded after a student received a threat on social media.

Suspect arrested in Washington state grocery store shooting
Crime & Courts

Suspect arrested in Washington state grocery store shooting

  • NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press
  • 0

A man suspected of opening fire inside a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another, was arrested late Monday night on Interstate 90 near Spokane, police said.

Man arrested on drug charge following reported kidnapping
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

Man arrested on drug charge following reported kidnapping

  • TIMES-NEWS
  • 0

A man who police suspected was taking a kidnapped 18-year-old woman to Las Vegas was arraigned on drug charges in Twin Falls Monday.

Police: 1 dead in Washington state grocery store shooting
Crime & Courts

Police: 1 dead in Washington state grocery store shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities are searching for a man who opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another.

Judge overrules Idaho governor on death row inmate’s sentence, reduced to life in prison
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

Judge overrules Idaho governor on death row inmate’s sentence, reduced to life in prison

  • Kevin Fixler Idaho Statesman
  • 0

Idaho inmate Gerald Pizzuto’s death sentence was reduced to life in prison by a state district court judge Friday — a ruling with far-reaching implications.

Gooding man sentenced to 10 years in federal drug case
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

Gooding man sentenced to 10 years in federal drug case

  • Times-News
  • 0

A Gooding man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

Jerome teen arrested after school threats
Crime & Courts
alert top story

Jerome teen arrested after school threats

  • Lorien Nettleton
  • 0

A student has been arrested for making a threatening post to social media. The teen was booked into the Jerome Detention Center on Tuesday.

Investigation launched into ibuprofen-laced hot dogs along hiking trails in East Idaho
Outdoors

Investigation launched into ibuprofen-laced hot dogs along hiking trails in East Idaho

  • SHAUN GOODWIN IDAHO STATESMAN
  • 0

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into the culprits behind ibuprofen-laced hot dogs being left along…

Idaho deputies shoot, kill man with knife near Orofino
Crime & Courts

Idaho deputies shoot, kill man with knife near Orofino

  • 0

Sheriff's deputies in north-central Idaho shot and killed a man that they said was armed with a knife early Monday morning.

Twin Falls man charged with sexual exploitation of a child
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

Twin Falls man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

  • Times-News
  • 0

Investigators from the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Twin Falls man Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

