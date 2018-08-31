TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls police are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly took money from an elderly man but never completed the work he was paid for.
The Twin Falls Police Department took a fraud report Tuesday from the victim, police said in a statement Friday.
The victim told police two adult men approached him at his home and offered to fix his sidewalk.
“The victim indicated he needed other work done around his home and the two suspects offered to do the work for $4,000,” police wrote in the statement. “They asked the victim for $2,000 up front in order to buy materials to complete the job.”
One of the suspects went with the victim to a bank to withdraw money, while the second suspect stayed at the man’s house to start some of the work, according to police.
The suspect asked the victim to take him to Best Buy. The suspect stayed near the store and the victim returned home to find the second suspect gone and none of the work completed.
Police describe the two suspects as white adult men who were driving a newer-model blue pickup — possibly a Chevrolet Silverado.
The suspect who went with the victim to the bank and Best Buy was described as wearing a dark blue polo shirt and shorts.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Twin Falls Police Sgt. Luke Allen at 208-735-7200.
“The Twin Falls Police Department would also like to remind our community to be cautious of individuals going door to door offering unsolicited labor and asking for payment up front,” police said in the statement. “If you are approached by anyone driving a newer model blue pickup under similar circumstance, please try to get a picture of the license plate and of the individuals offering labor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.