TWIN FALLS — Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a spree of car burglaries, the city of Twin Falls said Friday.
The boy, who is not named because he is younger than 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon. He is accused of stealing guns left in people's cars overnight throughout the city of Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Police found two stolen guns and one other gun that may be stolen in the boy's possession, according to the city. TFPD is asking all Magic Valley residents who have left weapons in their cars overnight to make sure they are not missing.
The police department also encourages people not to leave valuable possessions, such as weapons, in their cars overnight in the first place.
"Taking a couple of minutes every night before bed to protect yourself and your property goes a long way in preventing crime," Lt. Terry Thueson said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.