TWIN FALLS — Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a spree of car burglaries, the city of Twin Falls said Friday. 

The boy, who is not named because he is younger than 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon. He is accused of stealing guns left in people's cars overnight throughout the city of Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. 

Police found two stolen guns and one other gun that may be stolen in the boy's possession, according to the city. TFPD is asking all Magic Valley residents who have left weapons in their cars overnight to make sure they are not missing. 

The police department also encourages people not to leave valuable possessions, such as weapons, in their cars overnight in the first place. 

"Taking a couple of minutes every night before bed to protect yourself and your property goes a long way in preventing crime," Lt. Terry Thueson said in a statement. 

