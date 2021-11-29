Twin Falls officer was shot in hand, suspect in torso during arrest

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls police officer was shot in the hand and a suspect was shot in the abdomen as they fought over the officer's duty weapon on Nov. 23, court records say.

James C. Clayson, 36, of Twin Falls, was booked into jail Thursday after being released from the hospital.

Officer Matt Rickards was also treated at the hospital for his wound. He has since left the hospital.

Court records say police responded to the home of a person acquainted with Clayson who said he was inside with a gun, drinking beer.

The person became afraid and left the home, got in their car and began backing out of the garage when Clayson entered the garage pointing a pistol at himself. The person told police Clayson had lived at the home on and off over the past 15 months and had last moved out two weeks prior, records say.

Clayson told police he was not suicidal and denied being in the home. Police placed him in a patrol car without handcuffs as they investigated whether he had violated a protection order. When officers went back to the car to arrest Clayson, court records say, an altercation took place and Clayson began trying to take Rickard's gun off his holster.

Records say Rickards handed his Taser to another officer, who used it on Clayson.

At that point, Rickards yelled out that Clayson had taken his gun, records say. As the two officers and Clayson fought over the gun, a shot was fired, hitting Rickards in the hand and Clayson in the torso.

Clayson is charged with unlawful entry and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, and removing a firearm from a law enforcement officer, a felony.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 10.

