Twin Falls officer was shot in hand, suspect in torso during arrest

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls police officer was shot in the hand and a suspect was shot in the abdomen as they fought over the officer's duty weapon on Nov. 23, court records say.
James C. Clayson, 36, of Twin Falls, was booked into jail Thursday after being released from the hospital.
Officer Matt Rickards was also treated at the hospital for his wound. He has since left the hospital.
Court records say police responded to the home of a person acquainted with Clayson who said he was inside with a gun, drinking beer.
The person became afraid and left the home, got in their car and began backing out of the garage when Clayson entered the garage pointing a pistol at himself. The person told police Clayson had lived at the home on and off over the past 15 months and had last moved out two weeks prior, records say.
Clayson told police he was not suicidal and denied being in the home. Police placed him in a patrol car without handcuffs as they investigated whether he had violated a protection order. When officers went back to the car to arrest Clayson, court records say, an altercation took place and Clayson began trying to take Rickard's gun off his holster.
Records say Rickards handed his Taser to another officer, who used it on Clayson.
At that point, Rickards yelled out that Clayson had taken his gun, records say. As the two officers and Clayson fought over the gun, a shot was fired, hitting Rickards in the hand and Clayson in the torso.
Clayson is charged with unlawful entry and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, and removing a firearm from a law enforcement officer, a felony.
A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 10.
October crime report: Murder cases, mall shooting, drug busts and more
Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.
A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate will face a jury trial on charges of murder and kidnapping in Colorado next week.
The Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office agreed Thursday to a change of venue in the scheduled jury trial for Chad Daybell.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will face a hearing next week on whether she should be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with a judge's order in a public records lawsuit.
The City of Heyburn’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave, but city officials are declining to say much about the issue.
An intact bull elk with its head and antlers removed was found north of Ketchum. Officials want to know who did it.
At times the exchanges between the two attorneys grew heated, and Boyce cautioned Wood and Prior to refrain from personal attacks.
Newly released documents from the complex investigation of a woman accused of conspiring to kill her children and husband reveal sordid details of a cult-like belief system of “zombies” and “vibrations" plus a disintegrating marriage and an affair.
A former Idaho lawmaker charged with rape has been booked into a jail in Boise.
District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion to change venue in Chad Daybell's murder case.
A former Twin Falls resident on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl wasn't even remotely considered a suspect to law enforcement until his obsession with the crime turned him into the suspect, prosecutors said.
A former state lawmaker made his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom on charges that he raped a young legislative intern earlier this year.
A woman who police say tried to kill her husband by putting a garbage bag over his head waived her preliminary hearing set for Friday.
Gilberto Rodriguez says he is innocent and did not kill Regina Krieger. A judge just sentenced him to spend the rest of his life in jail for the murder.
The Payette County Sheriff's Office says its investigating allegations that three young athletes were hazed by fellow football players at a southwestern Idaho high school.
A Pocatello man has been charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter after police say his wife and another man were found shot to death inside his home.
A woman has been sentenced to a prison treatment program for what prosecutors said was her role in a violent kidnapping and torture case.
‘It made my blood run cold,’ Pankey’s ex-wife testifies about behavior after Jonelle Matthews went missing
The fourth day of testimony in the trial of Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old Idaho man accused of the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, ended with a tearful testimony from Pankey’s ex-wife.
Nearly two weeks after an east Idaho judge ruled that Chad Daybell’s murder trial should be moved to a new county, the Idaho Supreme Court has designated a new venue.
Bail was denied Wednesday for a former Silicon Valley mother arrested in Idaho after being accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for her teenage son and his friends.
Within the last month, three separate incidents have resulted in substantial damage to the facility located south of Hagerman on U.S. Highway 30.
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said.
The Boise Police Department said Monday evening that “an exchange of gunfire” between the suspect and an officer left the suspect hospitalized.
“I can’t even put into words how completely devastated and shattered I am.”
A Rupert man is charged with felony rape after police said he raped an 11-year-old girl who he had been assaulting for five years.
One of the victims of the Boise mall shooting was from Rupert.
“The noise, that was what made it the scariest. It was magnified like 100 times in the mall.”
“I’m devastated,” his 26-year-old daughter Yanet Padilla told the Idaho Statesman in a message. “I felt that I died when my husband told me what happened."
The man identified by police as the perpetrator of Monday’s fatal shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall was a felon and had been flagged by Idaho State Police in April on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms, according to public records.
More than 6,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a drug bust in south-central Idaho on Tuesday.
A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a Twin Falls home invasion robbery where police said a man was bound by a belt in his bedroom, struck and robbed.
In those chaotic moments, shoppers didn’t have a plan. But the store manager did. “Having her do that was a life saver.”
Jerome High School released students early on Friday morning because of a social media threat.
Pankey admits to lying about Jonelle Matthews case, maintains he wasn’t involved: ‘I made a lot of stuff up’
Steve Pankey, the former Twin Falls resident on trial for the 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews, testified that he lied about the case to law enforcement over the years, out of bitterness against his former church, his former supervisor and police.
Lori Vallow’s attorney alleged in a motion that an employee with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare manipulated her into contacting a lawyer with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that that lawyer betrayed her trust.
Boise Police have identified the officer who fired at the suspect in Monday’s mall shooting.
A magistrate judge says there is enough evidence for a rape case against a former state lawmaker to move forward in court.
No charges will be filed against Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol after an Idaho State Police investigation report was sent to the Twin Falls County prosecutor.
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Donovan Holbrook-Frankie
Age: 24
Height: 6 feet 1 inch
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: Lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen, a felony
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jose Arturo Puente
Age: 25
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 237 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jorge Armando Sosa
A.K.A. George Armando Sosa
Age: 41
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 174 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, two counts, and lewd conduct with a minor under 16, two counts
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Kaisey Lynn Morris
AKA: Kaisey Lynn Knutson
Age: 31
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 174 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to comply with terms of release on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance (x2), possession of paraphernalia, and, injury to a child (x2).
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Cesar Alejandro Salas
Age: 23
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 228 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted strangulation
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Kenneth James Shaw
Age: 38
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Violation of terms of release on the original charge of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Bond: $30,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Ty Justin Warfield
Age: 34
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear for trial and violation of terms of release on the original charges of eluding an officer and possession of a controlled substance
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JACOB MICHAEL PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 40
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
JESSICA LEE PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 36
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2 (methamphetamine and heroin)
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL TODD NASURA
Date of birth: March 9, 1994
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY, and, ARSON
Bond: $200,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RICK LANE LEMMONS
Date of birth: March 9, 1954
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 187 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER SIXTEEN YEARS, and DISPENSING TO MINORS
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID LIONEL WIGGINS
Date of birth: Aug. 19, 1980
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation for the original charge of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ARIEL KAYE MORALES
Date of birth: Sept. 12, 1995
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES RODNEY SHAFF
Date of birth: Feb. 21, 1985
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR TRIAL on the charges of LEWD CONDUCT WITH A CHILD UNDER 16, SEXUAL BATTERY ON A CHILD, DISPENSING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond: $1,000,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES E. RANDALL
Date of birth: Oct. 24, 1971
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: ESCAPE, a felony
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANTHONY JAMES
FIERROS
A.K.A. ANTHONEY JAMES FIERROS
Date of birth: March 15, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: 5 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felonies
Bond: $750,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 11
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA ESTELLE VINCI
Date of birth: March 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR, on the original charges of, 4 COUNTS OF COMMERCIAL BURGLARY, felonies
Bond: $20,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 27
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE AGUILERA-
GAYTAN-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race:
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 20
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARCUS GUY McCLAFLIN
Date of birth: Oct 10, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD THROUGH USE OF THE INTERNET OR OTHER COMMUNICATION DEVICE, a felony
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 13
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRANDI L. ZAMORA Date of birth: June 19, 1989
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Injury to a child
Bond: $5,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 6
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AARON A. WEST
Date of birth: June 5, 1981
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 152 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: BATTER ON A PEACE OFFICER, a felony
Bond: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 30