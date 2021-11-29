 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Twin Falls officer was shot in hand, suspect in torso during arrest

  • 1
James C. Clayson

Clayson

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls police officer was shot in the hand and a suspect was shot in the abdomen as they fought over the officer's duty weapon on Nov. 23, court records say.

James C. Clayson, 36, of Twin Falls, was booked into jail Thursday after being released from the hospital.

Officer Matt Rickards was also treated at the hospital for his wound. He has since left the hospital.

Court records say police responded to the home of a person acquainted with Clayson who said he was inside with a gun, drinking beer.

The person became afraid and left the home, got in their car and began backing out of the garage when Clayson entered the garage pointing a pistol at himself. The person told police Clayson had lived at the home on and off over the past 15 months and had last moved out two weeks prior, records say.

Clayson told police he was not suicidal and denied being in the home. Police placed him in a patrol car without handcuffs as they investigated whether he had violated a protection order. When officers went back to the car to arrest Clayson, court records say, an altercation took place and Clayson began trying to take Rickard's gun off his holster.

Records say Rickards handed his Taser to another officer, who used it on Clayson.

People are also reading…

At that point, Rickards yelled out that Clayson had taken his gun, records say. As the two officers and Clayson fought over the gun, a shot was fired, hitting Rickards in the hand and Clayson in the torso.

Clayson is charged with unlawful entry and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, and removing a firearm from a law enforcement officer, a felony.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 10.

October crime report: Murder cases, mall shooting, drug busts and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

Police detail cultish beliefs of mom charged in kids' deaths
Crime & Courts
alert top story

Police detail cultish beliefs of mom charged in kids' deaths

  • REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
  • 0

Newly released documents from the complex investigation of a woman accused of conspiring to kill her children and husband reveal sordid details of a cult-like belief system of “zombies” and “vibrations" plus a disintegrating marriage and an affair.

Trial starts in 1984 killing of girl shown on milk carton
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

Trial starts in 1984 killing of girl shown on milk carton

  • PATTY NIEBERG Associated Press/Report for America
  • Updated
  • 0

A former Twin Falls resident on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl wasn't even remotely considered a suspect to law enforcement until his obsession with the crime turned him into the suspect, prosecutors said.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News