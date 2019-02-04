KIMBERLY — A Magic Valley woman is expected to appear this week in a Colorado courtroom in connection with the disappearance of a Colorado mom.
Krystal Kenney, a 32-year-old nurse from Kimberly, is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Teller County, Colo., according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office. Kenney, also known as Krystal Lee, has been under investigation for disposing of evidence in the woman's disappearance, ABC News reports.
Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor and mother of a 1-year-old daughter, went missing from her Woodland Park, Colo., home on Thanksgiving Day. Her cellphone pinged a south-central Idaho cell tower on Nov. 25.
Patrick Frazee, 32, was arrested Dec. 21 at his home in the Colorado town of Florissant on charges of murder and solicitation of murder. Frazee is the father of Berreth's toddler.
Kenney, the 2008 Rodeo Queen of the Magic Valley, will appear Friday in an advisement hearing, her first appearance in Colorado court, according to court records.
The district attorney's office had not revealed Kenney's name until now, saying the case has been sealed from the start. Law enforcement has not revealed the relationship between Kenney and Frazee.
DA spokeswoman Lee Richards told the Colorado Springs Gazette there is a “case” against Kenney.
“She’s got a court date Friday. It’s sealed," Richards said. "We can’t say more than that right now.”
Kenney, a former pre-op nurse at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, faces one count of tampering with physical evidence, the district attorney's office told ABC News. The district attorney's office has not returned calls from the Times-News.
If convicted, she could face up to 18 months in prison, ABC News reports.
Unnamed family members told ABC News that Kenney has been cooperating with investigators and plans to enter into a plea deal.
St. Luke's spokeswoman Michelle Bartlome confirmed in January that law enforcement had contacted the hospital. Bartlome, however, said she “wasn’t in a position to disclose” which agency made contact. She confirmed Monday that Kenney is no longer a St. Luke's employee.
Woodland Park police said they found evidence at Berreth’s home to make them believe she may have been killed there. Frazee is thought to be the last person to see Berreth alive. He told police that he met with Berreth on the afternoon of Thanksgiving to pick up their daughter for a visit.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the Twin Falls Police Department confirmed in a Dec. 22 statement that the agencies were contacted by the FBI on Dec. 15. The two agencies, in a joint special investigation unit, assisted the FBI in obtaining the search warrants, served multiple search warrants and “processed some items of evidence” related to Berreth’s disappearance, the statements said.
Berreth's body has not been found. Her parents, who live in northern Idaho, have temporary physical custody of Berreth's and Frazee’s daughter, according to court records. Teller County Department of Human Services will retain legal custody.
Frazee is scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing on Thursday and a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.
