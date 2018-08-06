TWIN FALLS — Two Twin Falls men accused of having sexual contact with drunk teenagers were bound over to district court after preliminary hearings Friday. James Shaff, 33, and Bryan Thieme, 37, face charges stemming from allegations that the men sexually abused several underage boys at Thieme’s house in May.
Shaff is charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16, sexual battery of a minor child, and dispensing an alcoholic beverage to a minor. Thieme faces two counts of sexual battery of a minor and one count of dispensing an alcoholic beverage to a minor.
The teenagers said at the preliminary hearings Friday that they went over to Thieme’s house several times during May to drink alcohol.
A 15-year-old who said he had sex with Shaff multiple times while he was drunk told the court he had considered Shaff a “mentor.” The teenager said he told Shaff when he was sober that he did not want to have sex with him.
“I looked up to him,” the boy said. “It was kind of good to have a role model that was gay and could kind of figure out my path.”
When police first interviewed him, the boy said he didn’t have any sexual contact with Shaff. But after the police interview, the teenager told the court, he began to feel as though Shaff had taken advantage of him. “I felt like it wasn’t right, and I feel like other kids shouldn’t have to go through this,” he said.
Two other victims, a 16-year-old boy and a boy who was 17 at the time of the alleged sexual contact, also testified.
The 16-year-old said he had gone over to Thieme’s house with his girlfriend, who was acquainted with Thieme, and got “black-out drunk” while he was there. He said he did not remember having sexual contact with Thieme, but another witness who testified said he saw Thieme performing a sex act on the 16-year-old in a room full of seven or eight people.
The 17-year-old, who is now 18, said he also went over to the house several times to drink. He said that one morning he woke up naked in Thieme’s bathroom and could not remember what had happened the night before. Thieme then showed him a picture of himself posing naked, the boy said.
The same witness who said he saw Thieme performing a sex act on the 16-year-old also told the court that on a different occasion he saw Thieme performing a sex act on the 17-year-old while Shaff watched.
The 16-year-old and 17-year-old said they had both taken “poppers” while at Thieme’s house. The 16-year-old described poppers as an inhalant drug that made him “dizzy” and “made everything blurry.”
Both Thieme and Shaff were bound over to district court after the hearings.
