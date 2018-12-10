TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man will serve at least 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a 15-year-old boy he met on Craigslist.
Tod Weber, 52, was sentenced to serve up to 20 years behind bars Monday. He will be eligible for parole after 10 years.
Weber was convicted of rape in August under a charge that applies when the victim is younger than 16 and the perpetrator is 18 or older. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in late 2016 after the boy responded to an ad Weber posted on Craigslist.
“Our son has been traumatized and will never be the same person,” the victim’s father said at the hearing Monday, reading from a statement written by the victim’s mother. “Our son continues to struggle and attempt to put his life back together.”
Speaking for himself, the boy’s father added: “There is nothing today that could ever make me happy... You don’t deserve to walk the streets of Twin Falls, or any streets in the United States.”
Prosecutor Peter Hatch asked for a 20-year sentence, noting that a psycho-sexual evaluation indicated that Weber was “on the high end of medium risk” to offend again.
“These were acts that were for the victim humiliating and painful and left lasting emotional scars,” Hatch told the court.
Weber has maintained that he did not sexually assault the boy, though he admitted to meeting up with him after the boy responded to a personal ad Weber posted on Cragislist.
“I have no interest in underage kids,” Weber told the court in a statement Monday. “I’m not a liar, I’m not a predator, and I’m not a rapist.”
Regardless, Judge Thomas Ryan told Weber, a jury did find him guilty of the allegations. Ryan said he felt the prosecution’s requested 20-year sentence was “appropriate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.