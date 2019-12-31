{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — A stabbing Monday evening sent one man to the hospital and another to jail, Twin Falls police said.

When police arrived at about 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Polk Street in Twin Falls, they found the victim, whose identity has not been released, with two stab wounds to the upper body, Lt. John Wilson told the Times-News on Tuesday.

The victim, a Twin Falls resident, was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, then flown to a hospital in Boise, Wilson said.

Detectives later found a suspect, Derek Black, 34. Black was charged with aggravated battery and booked in jail, Wilson said.

Neither the victim nor the suspect resided at the home where the altercation took place, he said.

