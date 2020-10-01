Twin Falls man shot inside his home early Thursday

TWIN FALLS — A man was shot early Thursday when someone shot through the window of his home, Twin Falls Police said.
About 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 1,000 block of Lincoln Street, just west of Blue Lakes Boulevard North.
The man had a bullet wound to his hand and leg, police said. He was treated at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police do not believe the shooting was random and said there is not a threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
