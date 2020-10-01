 Skip to main content
Twin Falls man shot inside his home early Thursday
breaking

Police line, yellow caution tape, crime strock
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A man was shot early Thursday when someone shot through the window of his home, Twin Falls Police said.

About 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 1,000 block of Lincoln Street, just west of Blue Lakes Boulevard North.

The man had a bullet wound to his hand and leg, police said. He was treated at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police do not believe the shooting was random and said there is not a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

