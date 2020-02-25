Twin Falls man sentenced to 60 years in prison for producing child pornography

BOISE — Seth Anthony Johnson, 35, of Twin Falls was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Boise to 60 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of minor after a prior conviction for a felony sex offense, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Tuesday.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Johnson to serve a lifetime of supervised release following his prison sentence. After a three-day trial held in October, a jury found Johnson guilty of the three crimes.

According to court records, Johnson was arrested on Nov. 29, 2017. At that time, federal agents discovered six images of child pornography on his cellphone. After eight months of investigation, agents identified the minor victim as an 8-year-old girl. Agents also determined that Johnson had produced the images of child pornography with his cell phone. At the time that he did so, Johnson was required to register as a sex offender under federal and state law due to a prior rape conviction.

“The 60-year sentence imposed by Chief Judge Nye will ensure the community’s most vulnerable members, young children, are protected from future predatory behavior by Johnson,” U.S. Attorney Davis said. “The continued dedication and determination of federal agents to identify the victim in this case was nonpareil.”

