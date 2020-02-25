Twin Falls man sentenced to 60 years in prison for producing child pornography

BOISE — Seth Anthony Johnson, 35, of Twin Falls was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Boise to 60 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of minor after a prior conviction for a felony sex offense, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Tuesday.
Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Johnson to serve a lifetime of supervised release following his prison sentence. After a three-day trial held in October, a jury found Johnson guilty of the three crimes.
According to court records, Johnson was arrested on Nov. 29, 2017. At that time, federal agents discovered six images of child pornography on his cellphone. After eight months of investigation, agents identified the minor victim as an 8-year-old girl. Agents also determined that Johnson had produced the images of child pornography with his cell phone. At the time that he did so, Johnson was required to register as a sex offender under federal and state law due to a prior rape conviction.
“The 60-year sentence imposed by Chief Judge Nye will ensure the community’s most vulnerable members, young children, are protected from future predatory behavior by Johnson,” U.S. Attorney Davis said. “The continued dedication and determination of federal agents to identify the victim in this case was nonpareil.”
“These heinous crimes against children must come to an end,” said Eben Roberts, Acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Seattle. “The sentencing in this case represents how committed HSI and our partners are about removing dangerous predators from our streets. I could not be more proud of all of those involved in this case."
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Marshals Service.
The case stems from October 2013 when Twin Falls police were called to a parking lot near Lowe's, for a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police reported finding Johnson in the car with his pants unzipped, looking at images of girls in tight or revealing clothing. Police later reported finding child pornography on the phone.
The online sex offender registry shows that Johnson’s previous conviction was on charges of third-degree rape and third-degree sexual abuse in Clackamas County, Oregon, in August 2007.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL A. JOHNSTON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1998
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: BURGLARY, 2 counts, GRAND THEFT AID AND ABET, 2 counts, GRAND THEFT BY UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL, and PETIT THEFT
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Feb. 16.
Posted Feb. 16.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ASHLEY KRISTINE GEE
Date of birth: June 26, 1984
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Sex: female
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Feb. 16.
Posted Feb. 16.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE L. AGUILERA-GAYTAN
a.k.a. JOSE AGUILERA-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Feb. 9.
Posted Feb. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ZACHARY M. FUGATE
Date of birth: August 19, 1995
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2), a felony
BOND: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Jan 26.
Posted Jan 26.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RICARDO REYES-ALVAREZ
Date of birth: February 7, 1984
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 230 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Jan 26.
Posted Jan 26.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RAYMOND ANTHONY CASTRO
Date of birth: January 14, 1996
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Jan 19.
Posted Jan 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
TARANGO DEFORREST PADILLA
a.k.a. TRANGO DEFOREST PADILLA
Date of birth: July 2, 1973
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 220 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for:
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD, a felony
BOND: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Jan 5.
Posted Jan 5.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
FRANKLYN DALE JONES
Date of birth: May 2, 1976
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: GRAND THEFT and/or AID AND ABET GRAND THEFT, a felony
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Dec. 29.
Posted Dec. 29.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Jones is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
URIEL MOSQUEDA CAMACHO
Date of birth: Sept. 7, 1998
Height: 6 feet 4 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 292 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for:
FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of DRUG TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE OF DELIVER, felonies; and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, misdemeanors
BOND: $85,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Dec. 22.
Posted Dec. 22.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Camacho is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANGELA CHRISTINA HERGERT
a.k.a. ANGELA CHRISTINA TULLER
Date of birth: Dec. 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for:
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of PROSTITUTION
BOND: $60,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Dec. 15.
Posted Dec. 15.
As of Jan. 1, 202, Hergert is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KAMILLE ROSE DAVIES
Date of birth: Oct. 2, 1995
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 115 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD, a felony
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Dec. 8.
Posted Dec. 8.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Davies is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
WILLIAM THOMAS MCENTIRE
Date of birth: March 7, 1989
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF PRETRIAL RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Nov. 10.
Posted Nov. 10.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Mcentire is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DANA CHARLENE STRICKLAND
Date of birth: April 24, 1972
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of AGGRAVATED BATTERY
BOND: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Oct. 27.
Posted Oct. 27.
As of Jan. 1, 202, Strickland is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESUS MANERJAS-CONTRERAS
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1995
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Violation of terms of court compliance on the original charge of Aggravated Battery (2 counts)
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Oct. 20.
Posted Oct. 20.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Manerjas-Contreras is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN M. GIBSON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1996
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 275 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING
BOND: $80,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Oct. 6.
Posted Oct. 6.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Gibson is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JORGE E. CARRILLO-CORONADO
Date of birth: Aug. 30, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING AN OFFICER, and DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES
BOND: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Sept. 29.
Posted Sept. 29.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Carrillo-Coronado is no longer wanted.