Twin Falls man sentenced to 60 years in prison for producing child pornography
BOISE — Seth Anthony Johnson, 35, of Twin Falls was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Boise to 60 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of minor after a prior conviction for a felony sex offense, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Tuesday.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Johnson to serve a lifetime of supervised release following his prison sentence. After a three-day trial held in October, a jury found Johnson guilty of the three crimes.

According to court records, Johnson was arrested on Nov. 29, 2017. At that time, federal agents discovered six images of child pornography on his cellphone. After eight months of investigation, agents identified the minor victim as an 8-year-old girl. Agents also determined that Johnson had produced the images of child pornography with his cell phone. At the time that he did so, Johnson was required to register as a sex offender under federal and state law due to a prior rape conviction.

“The 60-year sentence imposed by Chief Judge Nye will ensure the community’s most vulnerable members, young children, are protected from future predatory behavior by Johnson,” U.S. Attorney Davis said. “The continued dedication and determination of federal agents to identify the victim in this case was nonpareil.”

“These heinous crimes against children must come to an end,” said Eben Roberts, Acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Seattle. “The sentencing in this case represents how committed HSI and our partners are about removing dangerous predators from our streets. I could not be more proud of all of those involved in this case."

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The case stems from October 2013 when Twin Falls police were called to a parking lot near Lowe's, for a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police reported finding Johnson in the car with his pants unzipped, looking at images of girls in tight or revealing clothing. Police later reported finding child pornography on the phone.

The online sex offender registry shows that Johnson’s previous conviction was on charges of third-degree rape and third-degree sexual abuse in Clackamas County, Oregon, in August 2007.

Seth Johnson

Seth Johnson

