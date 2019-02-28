TWIN FALLS — A 40-year-old Twin Falls man was sentenced Wednesday to serve time in federal prison for participating in a drug trafficking organization, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Thursday.
Jose Luis Gonzales of Twin Falls and David Lee Martell, 47, of Nampa were both sentenced this week, according to a statement from Davis’ office. Gonzales was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Martell was sentenced to 4½ years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Both men were sentenced by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.
The statement says an investigation found that Gonzales and Martell were members of a drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in Idaho.
Gonzales was arrested in April 2018 after he distributed about three ounces of methamphetamine to a co-conspirator. He was on parole at the time due to prior convictions for possessing methamphetamine and unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the statement.
Martell was arrested after the search of his residence in April 2018 when investigators found approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, four grams of heroin, a digital scale, packaging materials and a loaded .40 caliber pistol.
Martell also had prior felony convictions for possessing methamphetamine and for unlawfully possessing firearms as a felon, according to the statement.
Gonzales, Martell, and four others were indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2018.
Martell pleaded guilty in October 2018 to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Gonzales pleaded guilty in November 2018 to distributing more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.
A third defendant, 50-year-old Boise resident Russell Anthony Antonucci, was sentenced Jan. 31 to 42 months in federal prison.
The remaining three defendants — Edouard Gribkoff, 37, of Ontario, Ore.; Daniel Allen Gonzales, 44, of Boise; and Roberto Jo Miguel Serpa, 40, of Caldwell — are scheduled for sentencing in April at the federal courthouse in Boise.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Nampa Police Department. The indictment is the result of a joint investigation by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.
