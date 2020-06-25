Twin Falls man sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A Twin Falls man was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years and eight months in federal prison on a charge he sexually exploited children.

Bryan Lee Thieme, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 21.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also imposed lifetime supervised release to follow Thieme’s prison sentence.

On May 19, 2018, the Twin Falls Police Department responded to Thieme’s home to investigate reports that minors were consuming alcohol there. During the investigation, teens at the home told police Thieme had taken nude pictures of minors with his cellphone, court records said.

Officers also learned Thieme was a registered sex offender on federal supervised release for a conviction of possession of matters of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, entered in the Southern District of California in 2015.