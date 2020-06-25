Twin Falls man sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children

BOISE — A Twin Falls man was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years and eight months in federal prison on a charge he sexually exploited children.
Bryan Lee Thieme, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 21.
Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also imposed lifetime supervised release to follow Thieme’s prison sentence.
On May 19, 2018, the Twin Falls Police Department responded to Thieme’s home to investigate reports that minors were consuming alcohol there. During the investigation, teens at the home told police Thieme had taken nude pictures of minors with his cellphone, court records said.
Officers also learned Thieme was a registered sex offender on federal supervised release for a conviction of possession of matters of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, entered in the Southern District of California in 2015.
The United States Probation Office and Homeland Security Investigations conducted an investigation into Thieme’s activities at his residence. They discovered Thieme had recently re-set his cellphone to factory settings, erasing all of its contents. Twin Falls police obtained a search warrant for the contents of Thieme’s Google account. As a result, HSI agents discovered nude images of minors and two videos taken by Thieme with his cellphone, at his residence, on April 23, 2018, that depicted a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct with an adult.
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, United States Probation Office, and Twin Falls Police Department.
Police began investigating Thieme after the mother of one of the teenagers said her 16-year-old son told her he drank alcohol and kissed an adult man named “Jim” at Thieme’s house, according to an affidavit.
Multiple witnesses, including a 15-year-old girl, told police they had witnessed Thieme and James Shaff — who police say is known as “Jim” — sexually abusing the 16-year-old at Thieme’s house during a party. Shaff was charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16, sexual battery of a minor child, and dispensing an alcoholic beverage to a minor.
Shaff is set for a Dec. 1 trial on those charges in Twin Falls County District Court.
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SAMANTHA RAE GOMEZ
Date of birth: April 2, 1992
Height: 5 feet 2 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 156 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, GRAND THEFT
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 14.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JACOB SHAWN BRADY
Date of birth: July 11, 1985
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 7.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SUSAN FAYE FREER
Date of birth: Dec. 1, 1978
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 31.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOEY THOMAS TREVINO
Date of birth: July 12, 1990
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 196 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FENTANYL, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 24.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRANDON JAMES BROWN
Date of birth: May 23, 2001
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of FORGERY Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 17.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
OCTAVIANNA MARIE MENDOZA
Date of birth: Sept. 21, 1980
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – FREQUENTING PLACE WHERE USED OR MANUFACTURED, a felony
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 10.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
LENORE IRENE PRESCOTT
Date of birth: June 28, 1974
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 3.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RAYMOND REECE DECKER
Date of birth: Sept. 8, 1976
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 245 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF COURT COMPLIANCE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted April 26.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KELLI BRYN TAYLORDate of birth: July 28, 1992
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 100 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, x2
Bond: $15,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted April 18.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
FARRON IRA MOORE
Date of birth: Oct. 3, 1965
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 267 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, a felony, and OPEN CONTAINER
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted April 4.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID DARRELL GARDNER
Date of birth: Nov. 20, 1965
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of STALKING IN THE FIRST DEGREE.
Bond: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted April 4.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL STEVEN MASE
Date of birth: Sept. 16, 1986
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of WILLFUL CONCEALMENT AND LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT.
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 28
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
TYLER KEITH GIFFORD
Date of birth: Jan. 31, 1992
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation and failure to appear at drug court on the original charges of grand theft and criminal possession of a financial transaction card
Bond: None
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 15
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JUAN JOSE LUNA
Date of birth: June 24, 1985
Height: 5 feet 7inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Felony grand theft by possession
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 1
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL A. JOHNSTON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1998
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: BURGLARY, 2 counts, GRAND THEFT AID AND ABET, 2 counts, GRAND THEFT BY UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL, and PETIT THEFT
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 16.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ASHLEY KRISTINE GEE
Date of birth: June 26, 1984
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Sex: female
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 16.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE L. AGUILERA-GAYTAN
a.k.a. JOSE AGUILERA-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ZACHARY M. FUGATE
Date of birth: August 19, 1995
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2), a felony
BOND: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 26.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RICARDO REYES-ALVAREZ
Date of birth: February 7, 1984
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 230 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 26.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RAYMOND ANTHONY CASTRO
Date of birth: January 14, 1996
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 19.
