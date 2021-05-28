Twin Falls man sentenced to 30 years after sending police photos of child sex abuse

BOISE — Miles Patrick Barclay, 47, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 30 years in federal prison for distribution and possession of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. announced Friday.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Barclay to serve 25 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Barclay pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 29.

According to court records, Barclay, in June 2019, began communicating online with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. Barclay engaged in sexually explicit conversation with the detective and asked her to take explicit images of herself and send them to him. Barclay also sent the detective images and videos of child abuse.

A federal magistrate judge issued a search warrant for Barclay’s residence. Members of the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed the search warrant and seized two cellphones and two laptop computers from the residence. A forensic examination of the devices revealed hundreds of files of child abuse. Barclay admitted to communicating online with an underage female and to trading photos of child abuse with other individuals through the internet.