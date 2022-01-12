Twin Falls man sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

POCATELLO — A Twin Falls man was sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, in September 2019, Cody J. Moore, 50, of Twin Falls, traveled to Arizona with his co-conspirator, Brian E. Felt, 47, of Pocatello, to purchase methamphetamine they planned to traffic back to Idaho. On Sept. 15, 2019, officers stopped Moore, who was driving the vehicle, in Bannock County, along with Felt and two other passengers, returning from Arizona. A drug dog indicated for the presence of narcotics in Moore’s car and the vehicle was subsequently searched.

Inside the car, officers recovered 1.88 kilograms of actual methamphetamine. Also present was a loaded 9mm Diamondback handgun and a loaded Glock .40 caliber Gen 4 handgun. Moore admitted at the time of his guilty plea that he possessed the methamphetamine to distribute it to others.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Moore to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Moore pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 24.

On Oct. 5, 2020, Judge Winmill sentenced Felt to 30 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for his role in the offense.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., of the District of Idaho, made the announcement and credited the combined efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police, and Pocatello Police Department.

"This sentence is the result of tremendous cooperation and teamwork between all levels of law enforcement in eastern Idaho," said U.S. Attorney Gonzalez. "I'm incredibly proud of these dedicated federal, state, and local officers and agents. The community must know that all hands are on deck as we continue to work together to defeat the scourge of illegal drugs that is devastating communities across this great state."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0