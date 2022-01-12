Twin Falls man sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

POCATELLO — A Twin Falls man was sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, in September 2019, Cody J. Moore, 50, of Twin Falls, traveled to Arizona with his co-conspirator, Brian E. Felt, 47, of Pocatello, to purchase methamphetamine they planned to traffic back to Idaho. On Sept. 15, 2019, officers stopped Moore, who was driving the vehicle, in Bannock County, along with Felt and two other passengers, returning from Arizona. A drug dog indicated for the presence of narcotics in Moore’s car and the vehicle was subsequently searched.
Inside the car, officers recovered 1.88 kilograms of actual methamphetamine. Also present was a loaded 9mm Diamondback handgun and a loaded Glock .40 caliber Gen 4 handgun. Moore admitted at the time of his guilty plea that he possessed the methamphetamine to distribute it to others.
Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Moore to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Moore pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 24.
On Oct. 5, 2020, Judge Winmill sentenced Felt to 30 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for his role in the offense.
U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., of the District of Idaho, made the announcement and credited the combined efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police, and Pocatello Police Department.
"This sentence is the result of tremendous cooperation and teamwork between all levels of law enforcement in eastern Idaho," said U.S. Attorney Gonzalez. "I'm incredibly proud of these dedicated federal, state, and local officers and agents. The community must know that all hands are on deck as we continue to work together to defeat the scourge of illegal drugs that is devastating communities across this great state."
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jennifer Annabel Miner
AKA Jennifer Leitch, Jennifer Leech and Jennifer Leach
Age: 27
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Red/auburn
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation and failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Joseph Adam Sorenson
AKA Jay Adam Sorenson
Age: 29
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Robbery, second degree kidnapping, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary, and grand theft
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jessie VanWinkle
Age: 26
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 135 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: failure to appear on the original charge of battery on a correctional officer
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Ashlee Anne McDaniel
Age: 37
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, contraband in a correctional facility, and two felony parole violations
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Donald Eugene Peterson
Age: 34
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: Two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, felonies
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Donovan Holbrook-Frankie
Age: 24
Height: 6 feet 1 inch
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: Lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen, a felony
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jose Arturo Puente
Age: 25
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 237 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jorge Armando Sosa
A.K.A. George Armando Sosa
Age: 41
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 174 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, two counts, and lewd conduct with a minor under 16, two counts
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Kaisey Lynn Morris
AKA: Kaisey Lynn Knutson
Age: 31
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 174 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to comply with terms of release on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance (x2), possession of paraphernalia, and, injury to a child (x2).
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Cesar Alejandro Salas
Age: 23
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 228 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted strangulation
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Kenneth James Shaw
Age: 38
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Violation of terms of release on the original charge of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Bond: $30,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Ty Justin Warfield
Age: 34
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear for trial and violation of terms of release on the original charges of eluding an officer and possession of a controlled substance
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JACOB MICHAEL PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 40
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
JESSICA LEE PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 36
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2 (methamphetamine and heroin)
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL TODD NASURA
Date of birth: March 9, 1994
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY, and, ARSON
Bond: $200,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RICK LANE LEMMONS
Date of birth: March 9, 1954
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 187 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER SIXTEEN YEARS, and DISPENSING TO MINORS
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID LIONEL WIGGINS
Date of birth: Aug. 19, 1980
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation for the original charge of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ARIEL KAYE MORALES
Date of birth: Sept. 12, 1995
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES RODNEY SHAFF
Date of birth: Feb. 21, 1985
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR TRIAL on the charges of LEWD CONDUCT WITH A CHILD UNDER 16, SEXUAL BATTERY ON A CHILD, DISPENSING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond: $1,000,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES E. RANDALL
Date of birth: Oct. 24, 1971
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: ESCAPE, a felony
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANTHONY JAMES
FIERROS
A.K.A. ANTHONEY JAMES FIERROS
Date of birth: March 15, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: 5 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felonies
Bond: $750,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 11