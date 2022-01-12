 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Twin Falls man sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

  • 0
police crime handcuffs

POCATELLO — A Twin Falls man was sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, in September 2019, Cody J. Moore, 50, of Twin Falls, traveled to Arizona with his co-conspirator, Brian E. Felt, 47, of Pocatello, to purchase methamphetamine they planned to traffic back to Idaho. On Sept. 15, 2019, officers stopped Moore, who was driving the vehicle, in Bannock County, along with Felt and two other passengers, returning from Arizona. A drug dog indicated for the presence of narcotics in Moore’s car and the vehicle was subsequently searched.

Inside the car, officers recovered 1.88 kilograms of actual methamphetamine. Also present was a loaded 9mm Diamondback handgun and a loaded Glock .40 caliber Gen 4 handgun. Moore admitted at the time of his guilty plea that he possessed the methamphetamine to distribute it to others.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Moore to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Moore pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 24.

People are also reading…

On Oct. 5, 2020, Judge Winmill sentenced Felt to 30 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for his role in the offense.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., of the District of Idaho, made the announcement and credited the combined efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police, and Pocatello Police Department.

"This sentence is the result of tremendous cooperation and teamwork between all levels of law enforcement in eastern Idaho," said U.S. Attorney Gonzalez. "I'm incredibly proud of these dedicated federal, state, and local officers and agents. The community must know that all hands are on deck as we continue to work together to defeat the scourge of illegal drugs that is devastating communities across this great state."

December crime report: Prison murder, child sex crimes, sheriff charged

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

E. Idaho man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol attack
Crime & Courts
alert top story

E. Idaho man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol attack

  • 0

An eastern Idaho man authorities say took part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol in January has been taken into custody.

Oregon officials ask public help to find killers of 8 wolves
Crime & Courts

Oregon officials ask public help to find killers of 8 wolves

  • NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Officials in Oregon are asking for public assistance to locate the person or persons responsible for poisoning eight wolves in the eastern part of the state earlier this year.

The money was meant for COVID-19 testing. An Idaho man stole it to buy a speedboat
Crime & Courts

The money was meant for COVID-19 testing. An Idaho man stole it to buy a speedboat

  • Jacob Scholl Idaho Statesman
  • 0

Money meant for COVID-19 testing at Fry Foods instead ended up in an Idaho man’s personal bank account.

Opposing counsel in Vallow case accuse each other of ethics violations
Crime & Courts
alert top story

Opposing counsel in Vallow case accuse each other of ethics violations

  • JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register
  • 0

Animosity between the prosecution and defense in the murder case of Lori Vallow appears to have a reached the boiling point.

Idaho Falls man charged in Capitol riot spent 2 hours on Capitol grounds, was pepper sprayed
Crime & Courts
alert

Idaho Falls man charged in Capitol riot spent 2 hours on Capitol grounds, was pepper sprayed

  • JEFF ROBINSON Post Register
  • 0

“How bout pepper sprayed in the face for my country???? Lol,” Tew wrote.

Bundy: Campaigning counts as court-ordered community service
Crime & Courts
alert top story

Bundy: Campaigning counts as court-ordered community service

  • Associated Press
  • 0

Ammon Bundy says time he has spent campaigning to become the next governor of Idaho should count toward the community service he was ordered to perform after being convicted of trespassing at the state Capitol.

Police: Anti-Semitic graffiti found near Boise's Anne Frank memorial
Crime & Courts

Police: Anti-Semitic graffiti found near Boise's Anne Frank memorial

  • 0

Someone painted anti-Semitic graffiti overnight Saturday in three tunnels near the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in downtown Boise, police said.

Idaho man charged in 2 killings waives preliminary hearing
Crime & Courts

Idaho man charged in 2 killings waives preliminary hearing

  • 0

An Idaho man facing two murder charges waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, which means the case will automatically move forward in court.

Raft River murder case headed to district court
Mini-cassia
breaking top story

Raft River murder case headed to district court

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

On Friday, three months and a day after a preliminary hearing was held, a Cassia County judge sent Jimmy Lee Murphy's murder case to district court.

Scammers impersonating Twin Falls County employees
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

Scammers impersonating Twin Falls County employees

  • Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
  • 0

The most recent scam attempts involving Twin Falls County have been made by both phone and mail. The call or letter may be about late property taxes, missed fines or failed compliance with jury duties with the courts.

Man charged with Burley kidnapping, rape
Mini-cassia
breaking top story

Man charged with Burley kidnapping, rape

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

A man has been charged with kidnapping and rape after police say he took a 17-year-old girl from a Burley residence against her will, raped her and dropped her off 6 miles from town without shoes.

UPDATE: Inmate from Twin Falls killed in Boise prison; suspect arrested
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

UPDATE: Inmate from Twin Falls killed in Boise prison; suspect arrested

  • Ian Max Stevenson Idaho Statesman
  • Updated
  • 0

A suspect has been arrested in the apparent beating death of a Twin Falls man at the Idaho State Correctional Institution.

Inmate charged with murder of prison cellmate identified by Ada County Sheriff’s Office
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

Inmate charged with murder of prison cellmate identified by Ada County Sheriff’s Office

  • PAUL SCHWEDELSON Idaho Statesman
  • 0

A 25-year-old Meridian man has been arrested after his cellmate was allegedly beaten to death at the Idaho State Correctional Institution sout…

Eastern Idaho sheriff accused of threatening youth group
Crime & Courts

Eastern Idaho sheriff accused of threatening youth group

  • 0

An eastern Idaho sheriff has been charged with two felonies after state investigators accused him of threatening a church youth group with a gun.

Boise attorney appointed as next U.S. magistrate judge
Crime & Courts

Boise attorney appointed as next U.S. magistrate judge

  • 0

Boise attorney Debora Kristensen Grasham has been appointed to be the next U.S. magistrate judge for the District of Idaho.

Officials ask eastern Idaho sheriff facing charges to resign
Crime & Courts

Officials ask eastern Idaho sheriff facing charges to resign

  • 0

State investigators accused him of threatening a church youth group with a gun. The group had dropped a thank-you note off at his front door.

Antisemitic flyers spread in Boise North End on Saturday; police ask public for help
Crime & Courts

Antisemitic flyers spread in Boise North End on Saturday; police ask public for help

  • Sally Krutzig Idaho Statesman
  • 0

“Never thought I’d see the day when my neighborhood would be peppered with anti-Semitic litter, along with a flyer proclaiming Santa’s elves are Satanic, all packaged in a bag full of pellet gun ammo,” one resident tweeted.

Idaho suspect in killing case now faces cannibalism charge
Crime & Courts

Idaho suspect in killing case now faces cannibalism charge

  • Updated
  • 0

An Idaho man accused in the September killing of a man has been charged with the additional crime of cannibalism and authorities in court documents said the suspect believed he could "cure his brain" by eating some of the victim.

Heyburn man charged with raping an 11-year-old girl
Mini-cassia
breaking top story

Heyburn man charged with raping an 11-year-old girl

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

A Heyburn man is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.

Ada County man charged with two felonies in death of 10-day-old daughter
Crime & Courts

Ada County man charged with two felonies in death of 10-day-old daughter

  • Ian Max Stevenson Idaho Statesman
  • 0

An Ada County man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 10-day-old daughter, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida man arrested in Gooding County for breaking into cars in Boise, police say
Crime & Courts
alert

Florida man arrested in Gooding County for breaking into cars in Boise, police say

  • Ian Max Stevenson Idaho Statesman
  • 0

After a police chase near Bliss, the suspect was arrested near Idaho Highway 30 and Interstate 84.

Lawsuit: Canyon County Jail illegally censoring inmate mail
Crime & Courts

Lawsuit: Canyon County Jail illegally censoring inmate mail

  • KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
  • 0

Canyon County officials are violating the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment by censoring mail sent to prisoners in the county's jail, a human rights group alleges in a lawsuit.

PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Crime & Courts
editor's pick

PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted

  • TIMES-NEWS
  • 0

See who police are looking for in the Magic Valley.

Paul man charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes
Mini-cassia
breaking top story

Paul man charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

A Paul man is charged with several child sex charges after police said he abused two children, ages 6 and 8.

5 years ago, Idaho officials vowed to test all backlogged rape kits. They just finished
Crime & Courts
alert top story

5 years ago, Idaho officials vowed to test all backlogged rape kits. They just finished

  • Nicole Blanchard Idaho Statesman
  • 0

Idaho State Police has tested the final backlogged rape kit identified in a 2016 audit that found more than 1,100 kits untested, the agency announced Wednesday.

Judge kicks defense attorney Mark Means off of Vallow's case
Crime & Courts
alert top story

Judge kicks defense attorney Mark Means off of Vallow's case

  • JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register
  • 0

A district judge in the case against Lori Vallow ruled Tuesday that her attorney of nearly two years can no longer represent her.

Idaho sheriff, charged with felonies, must surrender guns
Crime & Courts

Idaho sheriff, charged with felonies, must surrender guns

  • 0

An eastern Idaho sheriff accused of threatening a church youth group with a gun and assaulting one of its leaders can stay on the job but must surrender all of his firearms to the Idaho State Police.

Little won't commute sick death row inmate's sentence
Crime & Courts
alert top story

Little won't commute sick death row inmate's sentence

  • 0

Idaho's governor on Thursday rejected an official recommendation to commute the death sentence of an inmate who is dying of terminal cancer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Condemned man's lawyers say gov can't veto commutation board

Condemned man's lawyers say gov can't veto commutation board

Attorneys for a death row inmate say Idaho Gov. Brad Little doesn't have the legal authority to overrule the state parole board's commutation recommendation, and they are asking a state judge to hold off on signing a death warrant for their client.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News