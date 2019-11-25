TWIN FALLS — A man who was convicted of vehicular manslaughter was sentenced Monday on video voyeurism charge.
Brian Michael Trappen, 38, appeared in handcuffs before Fifth District Judge Benjamin Cluff at the Twin Falls County Courthouse with his attorney, Doug Nelson, for Monday’s hearing.
Trappen was charged after a 2017 incident in which he set up a video camera to record a woman undressing before getting into a tanning bed, according to court documents. The tanning bed was at the Argo Company, owned by Trappen’s family.
Twin Falls County Deputy Prosecutor Jethelyn Harrington said video from the camera was found on Trappen’s phone after a Jerome County crash that killed two people.
The five-vehicle crash on June 3, 2018, killed Maricruz Lenhart and her son, Charles Lenhart. Police said Trappen was under the influence of alcohol and various drugs at the time.
Trappen was sentenced last week on a vehicular manslaughter charge from that crash to serve between eight and 18 years in prison.
“The state sees a man who will do what he wants when he wants,” Harrington said.
Nelson did not object to Harrington’s recommendation of a two to five year sentence in this case.
Trappen made no statement when Cluff asked if he wished to speak.
Cluff sentenced Trappen to spend two to five years concurrent with the vehicular manslaughter sentence.
