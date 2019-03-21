Try 3 months for $3
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

TWIN FALLS — A 41-year-old Twin Falls man was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Jeremy Hill was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis’ office said in a statement Thursday.

Hill was sentenced by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill in Boise. Hill was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2018 and pleaded guilty in December 2018.

Court records state Idaho State Police troopers saw Hill driving a Chevrolet Blazer in February 2018 without mud flaps and attempted to pull him over, according to the statement.

Hill fled at a high speed and threw meth out of his car before crashing the vehicle, according to the statement. ISP troopers arrested Hill and while searching his vehicle, they found more than 50 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and $2,523 in cash.

ISP investigated the case.

