BOISE — A Twin Falls man has been sentenced to nearly 30 years for shooting at a Shoshone police officer.
Jesus Javier Malagon, 32, received a sentence of 29 years and 7 months on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the Federal Courthouse in Boise, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The charges against Malagon include federal gun and drug charges, as well as the shooting.
Malagon was stopped on Jan. 30, 2018, by a Shoshone police officer, where he was found with a large quantity of marijuana, paraphernalia and two loaded handguns, according to the statement. Malagon fled at high speed while being pursued by the officer. Malagon crashed his vehicle and, when the officer approached, Malagon shot at the officer, the Department of Justice said.
The officer, who was not hurt, returned fire, striking Malagon multiple times, according to the press release.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Shoshone Police Department, Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Critical Incident Task Force and was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods program.
