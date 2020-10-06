Twin Falls man sentenced for theft of government property after illegally harvesting firewood

BOISE — A Twin Falls man was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $1,680 in restitution after he illegally harvested timber in the Sawtooth National Forest and sold the wood to be used for fires.

Mark Allen James, 23, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Winmill in U.S. District Court for theft of government property, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Tuesday. James pleaded guilty to the charge on May 26, 2020.

According to court records, during the fall of 2018, James repeatedly harvested timber from the Deadline Ridge Summer Home area of the Sawtooth National Forest. The timber harvested was the property of the United States, as it was located on national forest land.

James harvested timber without a lawfully obtained permit to do so and then sold the timber online.

Law enforcement interviewed James at the conclusion of their investigation. He confessed to harvesting twelve cords of firewood and selling it for $140 per cord.

This case was investigated by the United States Forest Service.

