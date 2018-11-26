TWIN FALLS — A local man who set a house on fire and fled the scene while laboring under psychological delusions will serve at least four years in prison, a judge determined an emotional sentencing hearing.
Charges against 57-year-old Lamont DeWitt stemmed from an incident in January 2016, when DeWitt threw something at a house that started a fire before leading police on a car chase through Twin Falls. Police later found several bottles of flammable liquid in DeWitt's car.
The fire was put out quickly and with no injuries. But the events of that night have caused lasting psychological damage, one of the victims told the court Monday.
"I feel like if he doesn’t go to prison...I'll look in every shadow," she said. "I’ll be looking out the window. Because I didn’t have any warning."
DeWitt pleaded guilty in August to one count of first-degree arson and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer in a motor vehicle. He will serve a minimum of four years to a maximum 12 years in prison for the charges, Judge Thomas Ryan decided Monday.
"This is the kind of case that a judge always hates to address because there really is no right answer," Ryan said.
The victim described DeWitt's actions as a "hate crime" because the family living in the house DeWitt set on fire were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family was hosting about a dozen missionaries the night of the fire.
DeWitt, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was under psychological delusions involving the church at the time and appeared to believe former church president Thomas Monson lived in the neighborhood, attorneys said Monday. DeWitt was previously seen in the neighborhood and had had brushes with security at the Twin Falls temple.
The defense argued that because DeWitt no longer has these delusions and has become more stable since taking anti-psychotic drugs, he shouldn't be punished as harshly as someone who committed a similar crime while in their right mind.
Meanwhile, the prosecution cited concerns about public safety if DeWitt's mental health were to take a turn for the worse and argued that he would be able to receive more effective mental health treatment if incarcerated.
In a statement to the court, DeWitt said he wanted his victims to know he felt "terrible" about the events of the night.
"I just hope that they can put their lives back together and have a life where they’re not living in fear," DeWitt said.
