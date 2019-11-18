BOISE — A Twin Falls man who pleaded guilty to federal charges of possessing stolen firearms was sentenced earlier this month.
Jim Thorpe appeared before Judge B. Lynn Winmill in U.S. District Court on Nov. 7. After reviewing the case and both attorneys making their recommendations, he was placed on probation for five years.
Thorpe was indicted in U.S. District Court on two counts of possession of stolen firearms in April. The indictment lists 10 stolen weapons police say Thorpe had in his possession in December 2018.
He entered a guilty plea to one count of the indictment in August.
