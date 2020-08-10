Twin Falls man sentenced for insurance fraud

Fifth District Court Judge Rosemary Emory sentenced Presher five years in prison. She then suspended the sentence and placed Presher on five years of supervised probation. The court also ordered 120 days of jail time to be served with options, as well as 150 hours of community service. In lieu of the jail time, Presher was given the opportunity to perform an additional 150 hours of community service. Presher was ordered to pay a $750 fine and court costs. He will also pay $1,260 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance and $1,943 to Sentry Insurance. Finally, Emory ordered 30 days of discretionary jail time to be used by Presher’s probation officer.